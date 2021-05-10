Wright Electric Advances plans for electric aircraft





Wright Electric has completed what it says will be a key element in its plans to develop an electric propulsion system that can power a single-line aircraft to enter commercial service by 2030. The US company reported at the end of last week it has successfully demonstrated the inverter that will convert DC energy from batteries to the AC power that will drive electric motors. The next phase of development work will now focus on integrating the inverter with a 2 MW engine that the Wright team is developing inside. The company plans to conduct high-altitude room testing next year with the configuration as part of its in-flight qualification process. The following year he would conduct testing on a current 40,000-meter aircraft. Wright CEO Jeff Engler told AIN that the company is planning for a program launch in 2024. Whether or not Wright actually assembles the aircraft or contributes its technology to a program from another aircraft remains unclear. “Now we’re having those discussions about who’s going to do the production and things like that,” Engler said. “I think we are waiting to prove that the motors and inverters work on the ground and then at 40,000 meters, and I would say that everything else is a future decision.” Wright engineers are developing a propulsion system to be scaled for an energy rating between 500 kW and 20 MW. The company claims the technology will deliver an efficiency level of 99.5 percent, representing a six-fold improvement over current aviation inverters and resulting in significantly lower thermal management loads. In a May 6 statement, the company said the propulsion system will maintain a power density of 30 kW / kg. Given that currently available technology brings only between 10 and 20 kW / kg, such an increase would result in a weight saving equivalent to transporting an additional five to 10 passengers per flight on a standard airplane with a row. Engler said Wright electricity could be applied to any of three types of propulsion systems: full electric, hybrid or hydrogen electric. But whatever form the final product takes will require a model approach that differs dramatically from a typical fuel-powered car. “We think of ourselves as experts in number one, motors and inverters, and, number two, in aerodynamically and efficiently configuring the plane using those motors and inverters … If you look, for example, a Tesla… a Tesla is not “Just a Mercedes where he pulls out the engine and puts in an electric motor. For the passenger, it’s the same thing, but under the hood, it’s very different.” Engler added that the company plans to make additional announcements about progress with its integrated propulsion system in the coming months. “The level of performance demonstrated with our new inverter will become the baseline for any new electric aircraft and is a key technology in our megawatt system,” he commented. The Albany, New York-based company was formed in 2016 to develop an electricity system for an 186-seat aircraft that would fly a distance of 800 miles. He says he has held discussions with air carriers EasyJet and VivaAerobus to inform development priorities. He has also signed development contracts with NASA and the US Department of Energy’s ARPA-E program. The 15-employee start-up has financial support from Y Combinator and Clean Energy Trust, as well as various venture capital groups and private investors.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos