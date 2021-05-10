International
Sanford Health on the global stage at the Vatican Virtual Conference
A three-day event brought together some of the best minds in research, medicine, thought and philanthropy from around the world.
The Fifth Vatican International Conference (May 6-8, 2021) was virtual in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and Sanford Health was well represented on a variety of platforms for a global audience.
“It has been a great honor for us to participate,” said Sanford Health Executive Vice President Micah Aberson. “We get together to talk about innovation within healthcare, discovery, partnership and how – as a team – we can contribute to each other ‘s work and ultimately create healthier and better communities. . “
Every other year, the conference is organized by the Vatican Pontifical Council for Culture and the Cura Foundation. Typically, attendees gather at the Aula Nuova Del Sinodo in Vatican City.
“One of the best attributes of Sanford Health has always been an organizational humility and a desire to do the right things for the right reasons,” Aberson explained.
“We have an army of researchers and clinicians throughout the company who are actively involved in more than 300 clinical trials. They are doing really extraordinary things. ”
In the spotlight at Sanford Research
Aberson said it is an opportunity to catalyze dialogue, to better understand what others are doing while complementing the work Sanford Health is doing.
Sanford Health leaders led or participated in the following presentations:
- Investing in health and healing worldwide: A deep immersion in international activities through Sanford World Clinic led by Sanford Innovation and Research President David Pearce, PhD, who also runs the World Clinic. Dr. Pearce shared how Sanford is working to improve the human condition globally by implementing medical care within a system that is accessible and sustainable in communities around the world.
- Exit before diabetes: Kurt Griffin, MD, PhD, presented Sanford’s current efforts to treat, detect, and prevent Type 1 Diabetes and Celiac Disease in children through MORTGAGE STUDY.
- Accelerating the Road to Regenerative Medicine: Dr. Pearce discussed the field of regenerative medicine and Sanford leading the way in the process.
- A personalized approach to rare diseases: Jill Weimer, senior director of therapeutic development, led a panel focused on rare diseases along with Katherine High, MD, recipient of the 2018 Sanford Lorraine Top Award.
- An Award for Perseverance in Medical Innovation: Aberson teamed up with inaugural winner Katherine High, MD, and this year’s winner, Carl June, MD, to showcase the Sanford Lorraine Cross Biennale Award and its unique selection process. Renowned oncologist Carl June, MD, was recently honored for his advances and innovations in life-changing leukemia control. He was the second recipient of the $ 1 million prize.
Learn more: Why the Lorraine Cross Award is important to Sanford
A session was held by Sanford International Board Chairman Manny Ohonmetalking about how he inspires hope in children through his Samaritan’s Feet organization.
Other speakers featured included Drs. Anthony Fauci, CEO of Moderna and Pfizer and Dr. Scott Gottlieb, commissioner of the Food and Drug Association.
A few weeks before the conference, Ohonme received the Papal Hero Award for Inspiration from Monsingor Tomasz Trafny, head of the science and faith department of the Vatican Pontifical Council for Culture.
At the age of COVID-19
The conference was originally scheduled for 2020, but was postponed and later became virtual for the safety of everyone involved.
“I think it would have been very easy to focus on this conference at COVID-19, but I think the organizers have done a great job saying ‘we have this, we need to talk about it, but the world did not “Stop here,” said Dr. Pearce. “Medical research is not over, and efforts to treat or cure patients have not stopped.”
“Most of the program involves people like us reporting on all the discoveries and advances we made last year. “Now we are just adding a little more to that, because it has been another year that we have advanced some of those things.”
Improving the human condition, together
This year’s virtual event brought together doctors, scientists, patient advocates, policymakers, philanthropists and influencers to engage in powerful conversations on the latest advances in medicine, healthcare delivery and prevention, and scientific and cultural impact anthropological of technological advances.
“We are not just in the arena watching the game on the pitch, but we are on the pitch with five different presentations,” Aberson added. “They look at us all over the globe as a thought leader … and that’s something I think our Sanford Health family can take a lot of pride in.”
Dr. Pearce said the possibility of Sanford Health participating, personally, determines two things.
“One, we can be on a platform and really talk about some of the successes and executions that Sanford Health and Sanford Research do together. Two, it ‘s like joining the’ big boys’ as we are together with well – known institutions and researchers in their fields, “said Dr. Pearce.” This is something I’m very proud of for the Sanford team. We have risen to the same level of respect by being invited to such a meeting. “
