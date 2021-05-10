International
The Greens celebrate record local election results
The Green Party says its record-breaking local election result shows the British are “fed up” with the two-party system after winning 99 seats and voting hard in the London and Bristol mayoral races.
The Greens won a total of 155 seats and won representation in 18 new councils in this year’s local elections, bringing the total number of councils represented by the Greens to 141.
London mayoral candidate Sian Berry came in third, beating Lib Dems, while Zack Polanski became the third member of the London Assembly after the party received 12% of the vote on the ballot.
Meanwhile, the Greens became the largest joint party in Bristol, winning 13 new seats and registering its first second-place result in the mayoral election.
The party also won seats on Sheffield City Council and Suffolk County Council.
Green Party co-chair Jonathan Bartley said: Once again, we are seeing record results for the Green Party. A Green wave is sweeping across the country with the Greens gaining seats in countries dominated by both Labor and Conservatives. These are votes for our strong vision and practical policies for a green future.
Whether in Burnley or Bristol, people are turning to the Greens because they know that the way we won their vote is the way we will use the power they have given us – with much effort and humility. We will not take their support for granted.
“These results clearly show that people are tired of the old two-party system which has dominated for so long and caused so much mistrust and harm.
The Greens now represent the communities up and down the country and people can see the impact they make.
Speaking to Sky News, the co-leader also claimed the party had become England’s third largest party.
“We are claiming to be England ‘s third party. And we believe we can make that claim now.
“We are the only party that wins in this election except the Conservatives.
“We are getting seats in equal numbers from Labor and the Tories.
“We are the important new force in British politics. And we are not a party with an issue. People get it now.”
MORE: Rachel Reeves promoted to shadow chancellor in Labor reshuffle
The results come as Labor faces a worse-than-expected election result.
The party lost a number of councilors in its former hearts in northern England and Hartlepool headquarters in Westminster, which it has supported since its inception in 1974.
Voters in town backed Tory candidate Jill Mortimer to be their next Labor MP. power for more than a decade.
The Conservative, who declared it a truly historic result, secured a majority of 6,940 by winning 15,529 votes against Drs. Williams 8,589.
