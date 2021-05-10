Partial stock provider AirSprint Private Aviation has expanded its senior leadership roles. James Elian has added the title of CEO in addition to his duties as president. Elian has served as president since 2015 and has been in the company for 20 years. Jared Williams, meanwhile, is now COO in addition to his previous responsibilities as vp of operations. Williams joined AirSprint in 2017 and has more than 20 years of experience in business aviation.

Petar Todorovic u gradua president i sage-popovic, derisa Nick Popovich passed to the role of chairman. Todorovic, who joined sage-popovich in 2014, was most recently vp of operations. Popovich, who also owns the company, had previously served as the firm’s president.

Crimson Aviation, promote an Addis Ababa-based flight support, charter and aviation consultancy Helina Teshome managing director, appointed Gideon the Great in the newly created position of commercial manager, and appointed Michael Mesfin goalkeeper services manager. Teshome previously served as Crimson’s chief commercial officer. Girma joins Crimson after serving with Ethiopian Airlines and Aeroservices. Mesfin has spent nearly a decade working for travel firms and international organizations, including Carlson Wagonli.

Global airspace with name Sharon Holahan global head of complex claims and Michael Dobson interim director of claims. Holahan has served as executive vice president and director of claims in the U.S. since 2012. Dobson, who has been head of claims group and general adviser to the group, has more than 25 years of experience in the legal and insurance market of damages.

Lewis Prebble joined StandardAero as president of the airline and fleets division of the company. Prebble, who has 25 years of experience in aerospace, recently served as America’s senior VP for Rolls-Royce and has also held a number of senior roles with Bombardier.

Wencor Group with name Josh Abelson in the newly established role of PMA president and chief commercial officer of PMA and distribution. Abelson has more than 35 years of sales, trading and supply chain experience with companies including Aviall, Heico and AeroTurbine, and most recently was president of Delta Material Services.

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services certain Cameron Burr the executive chairman of the board. Hawthorne also added Glenn Leonard AND Jon Slangerup on board. Burr, who has served on the board of Hawthorne since the company started in 2011, is a managing partner at JetCapital. Leonard brings a background in corporate operations, charter and airlines and previously co-founded Cavok. Slangerup has more than 30 years of executive management experience including Mxi Technologies, Port of Long Beach and FedEx.

General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) added three members to its Executive Committee: David coleal, CEO of Incora; JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby Aviation; AND Roei Ganzarski, CEO of magniX and CEO of Eviation.

David Hess is a member of the board of Woodward. Most recently CEO for Arconic, Hess spent 38 years at United Technologies, including as CEO and CEO of UTC Aerospace, president of Pratt & Whitney, and president of Hamilton Sundstrand.

Derek Thomson, commercial director and manager responsible for Airline Card Scotland, was appointed to the board of Air Card Association (ACA). Thomson brings 25 years of aviation experience to his role on the ACA board, including both rotational and fixed-wing operations and sales.

bombardier certain Stuart Bailey as general manager of the recently acquired Berlin Service Center in Germany. Bailey spent two decades ago with Lufthansa, holding roles in Germany, Malta and the US

Aviation H + S certain Len Ruso as a global executive of the strategic account for the company’s GE Aviation T700 and CT7 engine product lines. Russo has more than 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, most recently focusing on the GE T700 and CT7 engine lines. H + S also called Jim Payton executive of the global strategic account for the business of the company’s CTS800 engine product line. Payton has more than 35 years of aviation experience, mostly with Rolls-Royce.

Name of Gulfstream Aerospace Antonia Gilbert senior regional sales manager for western and southern Europe. Gilbert has more than 12 years of business aviation experience, most recently with Jet Aviation in Basel and before that as a charter intermediary with JetAlliance in Austria and Global Jet Concept in Geneva.

Norm Matheis has taken on a business development role with Mid-Canada Mod Center. Matheis joins Mid-Canada after serving with Universal Avionics, Field Aviation and Bombardier Aerospace and most recently as a special mission aircraft and aircraft consultant.

Aircraft Support Services, Inc.. with name Paskal Barku director of business development for the Middle East and India. Barhouch has 13 years of experience, having previously held sales and marketing roles with Abjad Group, Rizon Jet and, most recently, Gogo Business Aviation.

James Bennett joined Paslay Management Group (PMG) to provide strategic leadership. Bennett brings 40 years of airport leadership experience to his new role, holding senior positions at major and minor airports including Washington, Phoenix and Abu Dhabi.

ACC Aviation certain David Macdonald as the head of global business development. Macdonald has more than three decades of aviation experience, including here with Air Partner, Hunt & Palmer and Oxygen Aviation.

Brad Orr joined The King of Space as senior capture manager. Orr, who spent 22 years with the U.S. Air Force, recently secured business development and program management for Vertex Aerospace.

ACASS certain Chris Warton as U.S. / West Central and Mexican Sales Director. Warton joins ACASS with a background in flight operations, customer service, training and sales, having previously served with Bombardier and CAE.

C & L Aviation Services employed Roger Daily to serve as assistant maintenance director. Daily has 30 years of aviation experience, most recently with ExpressJet.

Star of the West with name Michael Sichmeller avionics sales technical manager at its Alton East, Illinois facility. Sichmeller has more than 37 years of aviation experience and has served in the U.S. Air Force.

Sam McRickard joined West Aviation Aviation as project manager at Grand Junction, Colorado facility. McRickard has previously held research and development, design and management project certification positions at Cirrus Aircraft.

Aviation Duncan with name Jason Thuman manager of his satellite store in Kansas City. Thuman has 14 years of experience in performing aviation installations at Duncan Aviation and is completing his bachelor’s degree in business management and leadership this quarter with work set to begin a master’s in organizational leadership in July.

L2 Aviation certain Steve Pascoe as an engineering manager. Pascoe was a former senior engineering manager for Gogo and also served with Global Eagle Entertainment and Collins Aerospace.

Air Card Service with name Chris Fisher US business development director Fisher has 30 years of aviation experience, including with the US Navy, a freighter and another charter company.

First Wing Charter and Management added four more pilots: Stephen “Scotty” Fairbairn, Bryan McKee, Alan Rensing, and Danielle Kaskel. In addition, Kaskel will serve as business development manager.

Fernando Quental was appointed area manager Brazil for Bristow. Quental, who brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in this role, was recently director of the oil, gas, chemicals and minerals business unit for SGS do Brasil and before that Latin American services director for Baker Hughes.

Todd Spangler joined Jetcraft as sales director for Florida and Central and South America. Spangler brings a 25-year career in business aviation to his new role that has included top sales positions in Bombardier, Elliott Jets, Hawker Beechcraft and NetJets.

Brent Hudecek joined the avionics sales team at The Duncan Aviation’s Lincoln, Nebraska, object. Hudecek previously spent 18 years as an in-house sales representative for an OEM and also 10 years with an FBO in Michigan.

Flight Program Pro has added some new staff members. Anna Luckey is the lead designer of the user experience; Caleb Curry is an application developer; Brittany Simmons is a marketing coordinator; Leslie Schwarz is an office manager; Trent Husak is a chief technical support engineer; AND Bryan Kriss is a front-end application developer.

Free Flight Systems promoted Justin Yows, Kenya Goodman, Rob Hall, and Keith Maness. Yows, who has been in the company for nine years and most recently was a production technician, is now a production supervisor. Goodman started with FreeFlight in 2017 as a temp in the shipping and receiving department and has moved into several positions as of now, now as a buyer and planner. Hall joined the company in 2019 with an experience in electronics and has now become a procurement manager. Maness started as a process engineer a year ago and is now a production manager.

Awards and honors

Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) honored four innovators and leaders of aerospace – renowned designer Burt Rutan, Retired U.S. Air Force Brigade Gen. Charles McGee, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kenyatta Ruffin, and founder of BRS Aerospace Boris Popov– during his fifteenth annual RA “Bob” Hoover Trophy awards in February.

Rutan received the highest honor, the “Bob” Hoover RA Trophy, for “his aviation, leadership and passion for aviation”. Rutan has designed 49 aircraft, including Voyager, which flew around the world in 1986, and SpaceShipOne, which brought the first civilian astronaut into space in 2004.

AOPA presented the Brigadier General Aviation Inspiration Award Charles E. McGee, for its namesake, Charles McGee, who was a member of the Tuskegee Airmen. AOPA noted that McGee fought two wars simultaneously during World War II, one against fascism in Europe and another against racism in the United States.

Ruffin, meanwhile, also received the award as “aviator and hero on behalf of General McGee.” An F-16 pilot and commander of the 71st Operations Support Squadron, Ruffin also founded a flight school, helped set up the STEM summer camp, and founded the Heritage Flight Academy, which works to preserve and enhance Tuskegee’s heritage. Airmen.

The General Aviation Safety Award was given to Popov, who deserves to help reduce the overall fatality rate of general aviation with his parachute concept in the whole framework. The system is believed to have saved 438 lives so far. More than 30,000 total aviation aircraft are equipped with BRS parachutes.