Taiwan says it will work with the EU, other democracies on chips







Photo Photo: A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan August 31, 2018. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu reuter_tickers

This content was published on May 10, 2021 – 14:22

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan will work with the European Union and other democracies to secure a more “flexible” supply of essential goods such as semiconductors, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday amid a chip shortage gripping cars. and other industries. The Taiwan Technical Power Plant, home to companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract manufacturer, has taken on a major role in resolving the problem, which in some cases has led major car manufacturers to close the grille assembly lines. Speaking at the Democracy Summit in Copenhagen in a video message, Tsai noted a forum the government had held with the EU in March on supply chain co-operation. “Taiwan will continue to engage with the EU and other democratic partners to create a more resilient supply of critical goods such as semiconductors and medical supplies,” she said. “This kind of mutual and transparent cooperation is the key to our mutual prosperity,” Tsai added, without giving details. Taiwan and its companies have repeatedly promised to help solve the chip problem, but Taiwanese firms have been reluctant to start production in the EU even when officials in the bloc push them to do so. Tsai reiterated a call for Taiwan and the EU to resume talks on a blocked bilateral investment agreement, or BIA. “A BIA would not only help secure our supply chains; it would protect our mutual geopolitical and economic interests and send a message about the partnerships and the values ​​on which our interests depend.” The bloc included Taiwan on its list of trading partners for a possible bilateral investment deal in 2015, a year before Tsai won the presidency, but has not held talks with Taiwan on the issue since. EU member states and the EU itself have no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan due to opposition from China, which considers the island one of its provinces without any rights in its states, so any investment deal can be politically complex for the EU. Taiwan has been under increasing pressure from Beijing to accept Chinese sovereignty, including increased military exercises near the island. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

