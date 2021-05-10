Alcohol made near the Chernobyl power plant obtained by the Ukrainian authorities





If you like your alcohol with a nuclear blow, you will have to wait after the Ukrainian authorities seized over 1,500 bottles of Atomic, an alcoholic spirit made from apples grown near the infamous Chernobyl power plant. The moonlight-like drink is made with wheat and water from the Chernobyl exclusion zone. Its manufacturers, Chernobyl Spirit Company, claim to be the first consumer product to come from the area since the 1986 nuclear disaster. Atomic’s group headed to the UK after leaving a distillery in Ukraine before being tapped by federal authorities. Jim Smith, a professor of environmental science at the University of Portsmouth and founder of the company, said it was unclear why the bottles were taken. “It seems they are accusing us of using counterfeit excise stamps, but that does not make sense as the bottles are for the UK market and are clearly labeled with valid excise stamps in the UK.” Smith said in a press releasesent on Friday. The magic of the movie:How ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ shot those scenes at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant Did you like ‘Chernobyl’?Then look at the next ‘Terror’ Elina Smirnova, a lawyer representing the Chernobyl Spirit Company, said the seizure was against Ukrainian law. They have targeted a foreign company which has tried to set up an ethical “white” business to help Ukraine first. The actions of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are damaging Ukraine’s reputation as an open place to do business. We still believe that the truth will win, “Smirnova said. Smith has been studying the nuclear accident for more than 30 years, and his company claims they used distillation to reduce radioactivity in wheat, which shows most of the country in the exclusion zone, “is now used to produce crops. safe to eat “. He told the BBC in August 2019 studies showed ryewas below the limit of radioactive detection. We are working hard to set up a business to help bring jobs and investment to the Chernobyl affected areas in Ukraine and to further support the community with 75% of every profit we make, Smith said. Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter:@jord_mendoza.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos