Therapeutic Solutions International Auxiliary Neurosciences Campbell reports positive preclinical data in the schizophrenia animal model using mesenchymal stem cells of universal donors

ELK CITY, Idaho, May 10, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), and its subsidiary Campbell Neurosciences today announced new data covered by its previously filed patents that support the use of stem cell therapy mesenchymal basis for schizophrenia. Using an established animal model, the Company demonstrated intravenous doses of stem cells, as well as modified cord blood-derived monocytes, that could reduce schizophrenia-related behavioral abnormalities as well as stimulate neurogenesis. “The only effective treatment for advanced schizophrenia is electroconvulsive therapy, the effects of which are believed to be stimulated by the increased production of growth factor BDNF, as well as the stimulation of the formation of new neurons,” said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of TSOI. “Our data suggest that similar effects may be induced by stem cell administration, which appears to possess a significantly higher safety profile than giving patients ultra-high voltage shock.” Schizophrenics appear to possess an immunological component given the abnormal inflammation and distortion of the immune response that occurs in these patients in the brain and periphery. The company is working towards filing with the FDA a New Investigative Drug (IND) application for stem cell administration in patients who do not respond to electroconvulsive therapy. “Schizophrenia is one of the leading causes of suicide and as a rule, patients with schizophrenia appear to have on average six times higher scores than normal healthy individuals in the Campbell Scores,” he said. Kalina O’Connor, President and CEO of Campbell Neurosciences. “We are grateful to our investors who provided the funds needed to start this important work. The work we believe will change the way schizophrenia is treated globally.” “As stated in our previous press release regarding the current FDA discussions on stem cells and CTE, we believe the Company is positioned to understand the FDA process. This will allow us to present and refine a lot of IND,” ​​he said. Tha Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International and Founder of Campbell Neurosciences. “We are encouraged and excited by the great support we have had in providing the first stem cell-based approach to mental illness.” About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International has focused on immune modulation for the treatment of certain specific diseases.

