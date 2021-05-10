International
Gaza militants fire rockets near Jerusalem as violence soars
Palestinian militants in the Hamas-led Gaza Strip fired dozens of rockets into the area of Jerusalem and southern Israel on Monday as weeks of confrontation erupted on two fronts the day Israel celebrated its control of the disputed holy city.
Two houses outside Jerusalem were lightly damaged and an anti-tank missile hit a car in southern Israel, slightly injuring one person. In all, more than 50 rockets were fired and Israel launched a wave of airstrikes in Gaza in retaliation, according to military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus. Gaza officials and Israel reported both casualties of militants on the coast.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Gaza militants of crossing a “red line” with rocket attacks on Jerusalem and warned that “we will not tolerate the damage done to our land, our capital, our citizens and our soldiers.” . He predicted that the current round of violence could last for “some time”.
The start of the rocket fire coincided with a 6 pm deadline Hamas had decided for Israel to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a Jerusalem shrine that hours ago had been the site of one of the most serious clashes between Israel and the Palestinians in years.
“Al-Qassem Brigades are now firing rockets at the enemy in occupied Jerusalem in response to the crimes and aggression against the holy city and the harassment of our people in Sheikh Jarrakh and Al-Aqsa Mosque,” said a spokesman for Hamas’ military wing. , Abu Obeidah, said in a statement after the initial volley.
Sheikh Jarrakh is a traditional Arab neighborhood in East Jerusalem that has become a last resort for violence over Israeli plans to evict some Palestinian residents from their homes.
The US said it was continuing to closely monitor the violence. “We have serious concerns about the situation,” said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.
Jerusalem has experienced the worst unrest in years since the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan more than three weeks ago. Israeli restrictions on gathering at a traditional Ramadan meeting place outside the Old City affected tensions, but once they were lifted, protests were rekindled by threatened evictions.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry accused Palestinian leaders of inciting unrest.
The violence is heating up at a time when Netanyahu’s rivals are trying to unite a government after the fourth election in two years, and this could have a dramatic impact on those efforts. Channel 11 reported that Netanyahu’s opponents have halted their advanced coalition talks to give the government support for any military action it deems necessary.
The airstrikes blew through Jerusalem for the first time since 2014, and the mosque complex, which is also the site of the Jewish Bible Temple, was liberated, as was the parliament building, Israeli media reported. Late in the evening, fireworks set by Palestinians in the mosque square ignited a blaze, police said.
Earlier in the day, Palestinians threw stones, other heavy objects and fireworks from the hilltop site, which is Islam’s third holiest site and the site of the biblical temple of Judaism. Israeli police attacked the mountain, firing dizzying grenades and rubber bullets. The Associated Press reported that more than 300 Palestinians, 21 Israeli police officers and seven Israeli civilians were injured.
Netanyahu opposes criticism as violence in Jerusalem escalates
The shrine, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as Haram-as-Sharif, or the Noble Shrine, is the most disputed piece of land in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has been a frequent site of violence. Located in East Jerusalem, the city sector that the Palestinians seek as the capital of a future state, over Israeli opposition.
The Palestinians and most of the international community consider East Jerusalem, which Israel annexed after capturing it in the 1967 Middle East war, as occupied territory.
As Jerusalem took over, Gaza militants again fired rockets and flaming balloons at southern Israel, setting fire but causing no injuries. The rocket fire prompted authorities to review air traffic flight routes to Ben-Gurion International Airport, the broadcaster Kan reported.
The Israeli army ordered shutdown of roads adjacent to Gaza and the cancellation of some trains in the south of the country. A military drill scheduled for Tuesday was canceled “to focus all efforts on preparations and readiness for escalation scenarios”.
The escalating clashes coincided with Israel’s celebration of Jerusalem Day, marking the capture of the eastern part of the city by Jordan in the 1967 Middle East war. Old, in a show of Israeli hegemony that the Palestinians condemn.
Israeli officials allowed the parade to continue. But in an effort to escalate tensions, police stopped Jewish visitors from the hilltop complex and later changed the parade route to the outskirts of the Muslim Quarter, instead of planning to divert marchers to the Western Wall, the holiest place of prayer. of the Judaic shrine.
– With the help of Saud Abu Ramadan and Fadwa Hodali
(Updates with commentary by the Prime Minister of Israel in the third paragraph)
