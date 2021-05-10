Covid-19 Malicious Vaccine Messages Attacking Android Phones: CERT Cyber ​​Agency





A fake COVID-19 vaccine registration SMS is attacking the phone, the agency said. (Representative) New Delhi: A fake SMS of the COVID-19 vaccine registration that “maliciously” gains access to users’ Android phones leading to compromise of the individual contact list is circulating, the central cyber security agency has warned. Malicious SMS has been identified by at least five variants. “Beenshte reported that a fake SMS message is circulating that falsely claims to provide an application to allow users to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in India.” “SMS carries a link that installs malicious application on Android-based devices, which essentially spreads itself via SMS to victims’ contacts,” the Indian Computer Response Team, or CERT-In, said in a tip released Saturday. The agency is the federal arm of technology to combat cyber attacks and protect Indian cyberspace from fraudulent and piracy attacks and similar cyber attacks. He added that “the application also gains unnecessary permissions that attackers can use to obtain user data such as contact list”. Some of its identified variants are: Covid19.apk; Vaci__Regis.apk; MyVaccin_v2.apk; Cov-Regis.apk and Vccin-Apply.apk. The adviser said that the only “official” internet connection to register for coronavirus vaccination in the country is the portal – http://cowin.gov.in. He urged users to be vigilant against all attempts at fraud through fake domains, emails and messages promising registration for a pandemic crackdown. As part of measures to control such malicious data breach attempts, she advised users to tune their phone in a way that makes it impossible to install applications through “unsafe sources” and that parties should undertake browsing. secure and use trusted firewall anti-virus and internet tools. India is currently administering two COVID-19 vaccines – Covishield and Covaxin – to its citizens, and according to official figures, the central government has so far provided nearly 18 crore vaccine doses in the states and territories of the union.

