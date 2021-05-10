Google develops search tools for COVID-19 resources in India





As India continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, high technology is looking to help people living in the country find vaccines, oxygen and accurate information. This morning, Google announced new efforts in India focused on finding testing centers, hospital resources and vaccination sites. The Silicon Valley giant worked with India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to show the locations of 23,000 vaccination centers across the country, as well as 2,500 research centers on Research and Maps. Google is also piloting a new feature in India that allows people to fill the availability of hospital beds and medical oxygen. “To help them find answers more easily, you were trying out a new feature using the Q&A feature in Maps that allows people to query and share local information on the availability of medical beds and oxygen in selected locations,” they write. the authors of the Google blog. “Since this will be user-generated content and is not provided by authorized sources, the accuracy and freshness of the information may be required to be verified before using it.” Moreover, the company is opening programs to combat misinformation. Whenever a user searches Google for vaccine information, the search engine will display information about vaccine safety, efficacy, and side effects. It will also provide users with information about registering for the vaccine and connecting with Co-Win, an India-based site that helps people register for the shooting. Google is not the only FAANG company launching to provide COVID-19 resources in India. In late April, Facebook announced a partnership with the Government of India to help launch a Vaccine Tool. Both Facebook and Google have secured money for COVID-19 aid funds concentrated in India. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a $ 10 million increase, and Google announced an in-house donation campaign, which has raised over $ 4.6 million in aid efforts. WHY KA RNDSI The number of COVID-19 cases in India has increased since March. According to Johns Hopkin tracker, 246,116 people in India have died from the virus. The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in India is approximately 391,000, according to tracker JHU. The vaccine has begun to spread in India; however, only a small percentage of the population has been shot. According to Our world in data, the latest data show that 9.8% of the Indian population has had a dose or more, and 2.5% are fully vaccinated. The biggest trend The big tech companies have teamed up with public health organizations to spread the word about the coronavirus for some time. In January, Google added a feature to help users find COVID-19 vaccination sites in the US Shortly thereafter, Facebook and Apple linked to the same finder. In April, YouTube, owned by Google, joined health organizations in a public service announcement featuring talks between celebrities and health experts, such as White House Chief Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. Earlier in the pandemic, Google teamed up with Apple in an API exposure notification to assist in efforts to find contacts.

