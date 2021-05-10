Growing concern over riots in Colombia

Riots have erupted in Colombia over President Yves Duque’s proposed tax increase. He announced the move on April 28 and four days later canceled it because Colombians started protesting. Duque said the proceeds would have eased the strain caused by the pandemic, but critics say it would have plunged more than 3.6 million Colombians into poverty. Former Ambassador to Colombia Kevin Whitaker explains to CBSN’s Lana Zak what leads the country to this point and what it can take to defuse tensions.

LANA ZAK: Protests in Colombia over a proposed tax plan and allegations of police brutality have killed more than three dozen people in the past two weeks. The uprising began late last month when Colombian President Duque proposed a tax increase in the middle class. The government said the money would have been used to ease the pandemic strain, but critics say the plan would have plunged more than 3 million Colombians back into poverty. The government withdrew the plan four days after the protests began, but it has done little to stop the unrest in the country. Many are also criticizing the government’s violent response to the protesters.

Kevin Whitaker is joining me now. He is the former US ambassador to Colombia who served in both the Obama and Trump administrations. Ambassador, thank you for being here. President Duque canceled the tax measure just days after it imposed it. But please explain why – to our viewers, this – these protests are still happening.

KEVIN WHITAKER: Of course, Lana. Thank you so much for this opportunity. I think there are – there are several different things happening here. First, as you mentioned, they have – we have the tax increase that was proposed. And this was intended to balance government accounts more.

Columbia experienced a 7% decline in GDP in 2020, and – and this has severely impacted government revenues, which are obviously used for a variety of purposes. But other than that, you have the big shift caused by the pandemic. Colombia has been disproportionately damaged or worse than some of its neighbors in the region. And so you have a pile of anger and disagreement pertaining to the two elements that appeared in these demonstrations.

LANA ZAK: And it is also, as you mentioned, the pandemic has been further amplified by the increasing rates of coronavirus infections in the country. And then adding on to that, there are Colombian police reports confronting peaceful protesters with guns and armored vehicles. Human Rights Watch posted a video that appears to show police firing a kind of shell at protesters. Why is the government starting such a harsh response?

KEVIN WHITAKER: Yes, so some things are happening in this too. First, legitimate protests, as I mentioned, for the reasons I mentioned, but there have been cases, especially in the city of Cali, where more violent elements are taking advantage of the general unrest to get involved in some very serious acts of violence , including direct armed confrontation with police, and also including blocking roads so that many of the cities experience shortages of gas, and food, and things like that.

Now obviously – the government has a responsibility to it – to maintain order. And there is a responsibility to do so in a way that is consistent with human rights and the right to protest for those people who are involved. So I think what you are seeing there is probably some evidence of an incident where those – those standards were not met.

In that case, and that is what President Duque has asked for and is implementing, in that case what is required is an investigation. And Colombian authorities have launched about 50 investigations against members of the security forces for alleged acts of unjust violence or disproportionate violence in the context of these demonstrations. And there have been a number of arrests as well.

LANA ZAK: The fundamental economic and social problems in Colombia are profound, many of them profound. And this tax proposal was in a way, according to the Duque administration, an attempt to correct it, but it obviously went in the completely wrong direction from what the population there saw as necessary leadership. So what should the government do now to address these problems?

KEVIN WHITAKER: Lana, I think that ‘s right. I mean, there was a very strong reaction to that, partly because the tax increase was created as one – as an increase in value added tax. So this is not a progressive tax which – in which the rich pay more, but rather something that spread throughout society. And that’s part of the reason you got that reaction.

What is called now is dialogue. And President Duque has already started a dialogue with three separate political groups outside the institutional democratic process, and also with the National Strike Committee, the National Strike Committee, which has a leading role in organizing these – these demonstrations, these strikes which are occur throughout the country.

This is the way forward for Colombia and the Duque administration to engage in direct dialogue with their counterparts in an effort to see what their demands are and to seek a solution that will bring peace to the streets and an opportunity for them to move forward on the many challenges that Colombia faces differently, including responding to the pandemic and moving the economy back.

LANA ZAK: Before I let you go, Ambassador, I want to talk a little bit about the international response. Do you think that this, which is certainly a crisis situation in Colombia, has received enough international attention? And are the US or any other foreign actor doing anything to try a solution?

KEVIN WHITAKER: I do not know that any foreign actor is involved in the solution component of this. This is something Colombians are looking to address themselves as appropriate. Many nations have expressed concern about the violence and called on the Colombian government to ensure that security forces operate in a manner consistent with international human rights law and when alleged violations occur. – to address them through investigations.

And so – that’s something the United States has said, and I know a number of other nations have too. You know, Colombia is going through a very difficult moment in a country that has had some sort of history of difficult moments. The key now is for all sectors of society to be able to talk to each other. And that is why, in my opinion at least, it is so positive that President Duque has started this dialogue process that I referred to.

LANA ZAK: Ambassador Kevin Whitaker, thank you.

KEVIN WHITAKER: Thank you very much, Lana.