International
More than 100 dead bodies, suspected disasters for COVID, Gange coast in Bihar, India
A terrifying video from Bihar, India, shows bodies swimming in the Ganges River, some displaced ashore in ghats, some in a semi-decomposed state. They are suspected to be victims of COVID-19 dumped in the Gang, which is considered sacred.
On Monday, this horrific scene was first spotted by a local porter in Chausa village in Bihar district of Bihar, in eastern India and the country’s third most populous state.
“We were notified by the bar chowkidar [gatekeeper] that many bodies have been spotted swimming from the upstream. So far we have recovered 15 of these. None of the dead happened to be residents of the district, “Ashoka Kumar, Chausa Bloc development officer, told Economic Time (AND).
Many local news media reported that the number of bodies found was more than 100.
However, Kumar “dismissed this number as too exaggerated,” according to AND. He further blamed neighboring Uttar Pradesh for this inhuman destruction.
“Many districts of Uttar Pradesh have been located across the river, and the bodies may have been dumped in the Ganges for reasons unknown to us. We cannot confirm whether the deceased was really COVID-19 positive. The bodies have begun to decompose. But we are take all precautions while ensuring that these are disposed of in a dignified manner, “Kumar told ET.
Last week, India reported a shortage of wood for funerary drinking and in the capital New Delhi, dog burning sites have been used for humans, for whatever reason. For Indians, it has been horrible to see the dead being thrown into the water without their last rites.
“The situation is very miserable. There are more than 150 infected bodies floating in the river. As a result, people in areas including Katgharwa, Kamharia and Chausa, among others, are in shock and fear. People are afraid to come too. for burning in this ghat, “a local resident told The Times of India (JU)
The TOI reported that Buxar District Magistrate Aman Samir said in a press release, “Villagers told the investigation team consisting of the Buxar subdivision police officer and the subdivision officer that the troops were not local and had moved down from somewhere else within a or two days. that the troops have come swimming in the river from the border state “.
Many took it Tweet to highlight the issue. Before, New York Times reported that numbers and numbers of deaths due to COVID-19 are very little reported in India.
“Data can be manipulated, but not death,” a Twitter account said commented the user.
“Tragically we have come to the full circle for this. It started with Kumbha Mela in the holy Ganges and now with lifeless bodies in the same river! Persistent face,” wrote another on Twitter.
This does not appear to be the first instance of troops being thrown into the Gang, though. Magistrate Subdivision Buxar KK Upadhyay told TOI that he also saw some bodies floating in the neighboring neighborhood of Ghazipur, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, as well.
Newsweek contacted the Buxar district state office and the district magistrate but did not listen back in time for publication.
