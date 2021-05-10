Telangana refuses entry to patients with COVID from the AP

More than a dozen ambulances had to be sent back to transport sick patients by noon, sources said.



Telangana police on Monday stopped the entry of all ambulances with COVID-19 patients from Andhra Pradesh heading to Hyderabad, a medical treatment center in the twin states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, amid a second wave of viruses.

Ambulances with COVID patients were returned by Telangana police across the interstate border from checkpoints in Pullur to Jogulamba-Gadwal, Kodada on the Nalgonda-Krishna and Mancherial district borders and Kumaram Bheem – Asifabad districts on the Telanghtana border.

Upset companions of critically ill patients, many of whom had oxygen support, begged police to enable them to have more medical care at Hyderabad-based hospitals, but in vain.

At the Pollur checkpoint, when patients arrived from various locations in Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur districts, they were asked to obtain a Negative RT-PCR certificate or a confirmed admission appointment from a Telangana hospital. Most of the patients were caught unaware and were seen begging the police mentioning medical emergencies.

However, with the exception of some of them with transparent medical records or Negative RT-PCR certificates, the rest were turned back. A similar scenario played out at the Kodada checkpoint and furious messages flooded social media since the morning of people turning to friends and associates in Telangana to gain entry.

No official ban

The ban comes despite there being no official restrictions on interstate travel between Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Dozens of emergency medical vehicles from the Rayalaseema region, particularly from Kurnool and Kadapa districts, were blocked at the border with Jogulamba-Gadwal police by not allowing vehicles to move in Hyderabad. All ambulances carried COVID-positive patients who needed immediate medical attention, many of whom were transferred to various hospitals in Hyderabad and Mahabubnagar.

All the patients detained by the police had liquid oxygen support and they need immediate medical help, but the police are not allowing us to claim that there are no beds in Hyderabad and asked us to return, said a family member of a patient COVID-19 who was stopped and forced to return to Kurnool.

Among those returned to Kadapa by police was an ambulance carrying a patient who had confirmed booking at a private hospital in Hyderabad. They are not even allowing patients even after they have managed to get a hospital bed, another person said.

More than three dozen police officers from the district were deployed at the border to stop and check each vehicle and send them back if they were going to the State capital for treatment.

We have clear instructions from senior officers not to allow ambulances to Hyderabad in any case. So we are stopping them and asking family members to arrange treatment at the AP, said an officer monitoring the movement of vehicles at the border.

Talking to Hindua senior officer confirmed that they were not allowing ambulances without any prior confirmation from hospitals in Hyderabad, where there is a severe shortage of COVID beds.

At the Maharahstra border

The situation is similar on the Telangana-Maharashtra borders in the Mancherial and Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad districts in northern Telangana. Ambulances without any bed confirmation from hospitals are stopped and sent again, as patients do not have to suffer after coming here. And the measure is also to contain the spread of the virus in areas, said an officer on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Adilabad charged with SP Rajesh Chandra said the situation was calm on the Telangana-Maharashtra border in the district. Only two or three ambulances transporting pregnant women or accident victims are coming to Adilabad from neighboring Maharashtra. Our borders are open. We did not impose any restrictions on the movement of vehicles, he said.

At the Kodad border, several ambulances heading to Hyderabad with COVID-19 patients were stopped by Telangana police at the Suryapet cross-border border checkpoint for lack of valid documents.

Plenty of mourning ambulances came to a sharp stop at Ramapuram intersections near Kodad as police accompanied by medical teams stopped them.

Ambulance crews were asked to show the necessary documents in support of bed sharing and prior confirmation of hospital admission for patients aboard emergency vehicles.

Police sources attributed the move to the acute shortage of beds in Hyderabad-based hospitals aimed at reducing the burden on trained hospitals in the pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, the AP Police had listed several telephone numbers and electronic IDs of the police department in each district for inter-district trips during the curfew.

(With data from P.Sridhar in Khammam, Ramesh Susarla in Kurnool)