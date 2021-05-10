652 pregnant candidates were admitted to QCSE hospital – KBC

A total of 652 female candidates applied for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education – the KCSE exam in postpartum hospitals.

The counties that had the highest number of candidates who passed their examination in postpartum hospitals included Bungoma (43), Meru (38), Nakuru (36), Kisii (36) and Nandi (31).

The number of cases of candidates undergoing examinations during submission increased in 2020 compared to 2019 where there were 282 female candidates.

The counties with the highest prevalence in 2019 include Bungoma (17), Kakamega (16), Meru (16) and Makueni (16).

Get broken tidings on your Mobile as it happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ until 20153



Secretary of the Cabinet of Education Ministry of Education Prof. George Magoha attributed the increase in the number of school closures due to COVID-19 noting that this may have pushed students into many temptations at a time when most families were facing major challenges.

“As a Minister, we will work with all relevant Government departments to ensure that we focus on the most affected counties to address the root cause of this perennial problem of teenage pregnancies,” Magoha said.

Adding: “We will do this knowing full well that addressing this threat requires a multi-sectoral approach.”

He called on parents and guardians to provide support for the girl child and in particular called for greater support and protection for students who took the KCPE 2020 Exam and are expected to stay home until July 26, 2021 when they will be reunited. with Form One.

“These students require close supervision and guidance to protect them from the many temptations that come from bad men sexually possessing them,” CS said.