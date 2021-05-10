During a visit to Kabul, General Bajwa reiterates support for the Afghan peace process as violence escalates – World





Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa offered Pakistan support for the peace process in Afghanistan in a meeting with President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul on Monday amid growing violence as the United States withdraws its troops. The army chief was accompanied during a one-day official visit to the Afghan capital by Director-General of Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed. Pakistan is a key player in efforts to resolve the conflict between the Western-backed government and the Taliban insurgents. General Bajwa reiterated to Ghani that a peaceful Afghanistan means a peaceful region in general and a peaceful Pakistan in particular, an Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) declaration said Read: End of the war forever We will always support the ‘Afghanistan-led Afghan-led’ Peace Process based on the mutual consensus of all actors, he said. Issues of mutual interest, current developments in the Afghan peace process, enhanced bilateral security and defense cooperation, and the need for effective border management between the two countries were also discussed during the conversation. “The Afghan president thanked the COAS for a meaningful discussion and praised Pakistan ‘s sincere and positive role in the Afghan peace process,” ISPR said. General Bajwa was accompanied at the meeting by the Chief of Staff of the British Defense General Nicholas Patrick Carter. Britain still has troops in Afghanistan in a war that began with the overthrow of a Taliban government following the 2001 attacks by militants in the United States. The army chief later summoned the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah and discussed issues related to the peace process. In recent weeks, Pakistan has been negotiating with insurgents to try to get them to commit to a ceasefire, the Taliban and diplomatic sources have been told. Reuters. Islamabad is also trying to persuade them to agree to an extension of the US-Taliban agreement which stipulated that the US and other foreign forces should withdraw by May and continue to participate in planned peace talks. in Turkey. But violence has risen sharply in recent weeks as US forces withdraw. The Taliban announced on Sunday that they would commit to a three-day Eid truce later this week. Afghanistan’s presidential palace said on Monday that security forces would also respect the ceasefire.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos