COVID-19: Ontario government seeking to extend home stay order in province until June

The Ontario government is seeking to extend the order to stay home in the province after the scheduled completion date of May 20 and until June amid the third wave of COVID-19, sources told Global News.

The Ford government cabinet is working to finalize the date, however, sources said the province is seeking to extend the order at least by June 2nd.

The home stay order was first enforced on April 8 in an effort to curb the growing number of cases as well as the high levels of hospitalization in the province.

“We’re looking at things every day, what I know is that we’re going to have to see our numbers fall, they’re under 3,000 today, which is encouraging and the numbers in the intensive care unit are at 828, but that ‘s still very high, and we need to see them fall more before we can change the order to stay home, ”said Health Minister Christine Elliott.

“Medical experts have been very clear that we need to keep the course for now,” she continued.

Elliott would not confirm exactly where the numbers should be in order for the home stay order to be revoked.

On Monday, Ontario reported 2,716 new COVID-19 cases bringing the province total to 495,019. The province has reported 8,327 total deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The news comes as businesses including restaurants and fitness companies are calling on the government to allow them to open. Global News has reported on some companies that have reopened or remained open despite staying at home.

At a news conference Monday, Toronto Mayor John Tory said he and other mayors from the surrounding GTHA have sought clarification from the province to allow businesses and businesses to be able to make plans for the future.

However, at the same press conference Toronto Medical Health Officer, Dr. Eileen de Villa said she would support an extension because of allegations of issues that still remain high in the city.

“We still face new cases daily in nearby Toronto or over 1,000 a day. This reflects the versatility and infectivity of the variants. We face a very different intruder than we were used to, “de Villa said, adding that Toronto Public Health (TPH) has seen the modeling as June approaches.

De Villa said forecasts suggest that if we maintain the current level of contact, the City could see 400 cases by June 1, however, if some restrictions are lifted and the broadcast increases by “as little as 20 percent”, then the case calculation could be approximately 800 per day by June.

“I am convinced that it is unlikely that the facts will change enough until May 20 when the current rule is set to expire,” de Villa continued.

“I believe we can not vaccinate our way out of this third wave, but vaccination will be a powerful pillar towards a more normal way of life once this wave passes.”

