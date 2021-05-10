Lewis Baston: Changes Tories but consolation for Labor in ‘Super Thursday’ by-elections

All Londoners had three votes in last Thursday’s election – four if you count their second preference for Mayor – but there were 46 neighborhoods, more than two neighborhoods worth, where people also had one vote to fill one seat. free in their local council.

As I wrote here a few weeks ago, there was a long accumulation of additional council elections caused by the resignation or death of incumbent councilors. These took place alongside the mayoral election and somewhat in their shadow. People cast their ballots for the composition of 22 of the 32 city councils in London. It was the largest group of elections for these councils between the 2018 municipal elections and those now approaching 2022.

Labor had more to lose, defending 35 seats, compared to nine for the Conservatives and one for the Liberal Democrats and Greens. Of the 46 contested, four changed hands. The overall net change was the Conservatives two, Labor two, Lib Dems one and Green for one. The five margins held by workers were where most of the action took place and they fell as follows:

Barnet , East Barnet Department: The Conservatives won a seat in a neighborhood that split two to one in favor of the Labor Party in the 2018 election. Their candidate Nicole Richer (pictured) won a hard-fought campaign with a move below average, confirming the neighborhoods status as a major marginal in the full race in 2022.

Brent , Brondesbury Park Department: Workers Gwen Grahl reached the best Workers rate anywhere in London 6.6 per cent to make a compelling defense of a marginal Labor neighborhood earned in 2018.

Enfield , Chase Ward: Labor policy at Enfield has been turbulent in recent years and this was widely expected to be an additional difficult choice. Conservative candidate Andrew Thorpe really did , Chase Ward: Labor policy at Enfield has been turbulent in recent years and this was widely expected to be an additional difficult choice. Conservative candidate Andrew Thorpe really did win the place , while his colleagues in the other two by-elections at Enfield (Jubilee and Southbury wards) also improved the party’s position, though not enough to win.

Wandsworth , Bedford neighborhood: Workers Hannah Stanislaus retained the vacancy left by Fleur Anderson, now MP for Putney, with a small pro-Labor movement since 2018 with a high 51 per cent turnout. Wandsworth is the number one Labor target in the 2022 municipal elections, and the result suggests that another hard-fought “Borough Brighter” campaign is under way.

Westminster, Churchill Neighborhood: Labor candidate Liza Begum held this Westminster neighborhood in the south, which split the Labor Party two, the Conservative in the 2018 election. Begum enjoyed a pace in her favor since the 2018 result.

The Conservatives also defended five marginal two in Healing and one each in Croydon, Hakni AND Waltham Forest. They held them all, though four out of five showed changes in Labor, against the national and broad trend in London.

There were two other additional elections in south west London which became interesting contests. Elections in KingstonThe Chessington South ward had elements of the telenovela from the beginning, with the son of Lib Democrats’ outgoing advisers contesting him for Labor and former Essex Labor MP Andrew MacKinlay defending him for the Lib Dems.

Then, when the nominations closed, it was clear that an army of Loonies had landed in Chessington 13 candidates stood for the Official Monster Raving Loony Party. Their efforts were rewarded with 92 votes in total (2.4 percent), with two Loonies voting by one vote each and their Senior Director of Voting Enterprise Brunskill gaining the support of 16 voters. MacKinlay was elected in the serious part of the election, by the way.

Lib Dems took a seat from the Green Party in Hampton Wick, Richmond. Both parties had competed in an electoral pact in 2018, but that did not apply in the by-elections. When forced to make a choice between the two, voters chose Lib Dem, Petra Fleming, instead of a departing Green. The Lib Dems look in good shape to retain control of the Richmond Council next year

Local controversies were most evident in Croydon, where Labor suffered double-digit changes in the Tories in the three neighborhoods where the party defended the seats it had won in 2018 amid falling council financial problems and a controversial report on their circumstances.

Considering the trend in general in London, the average movement in the by-elections was five per cent towards the Conservatives since the 2018 election. This falls very exactly in line with the pace in the rest of the local elections in England. The 2018 election was low-level or perhaps with a slight Conservative lead nationwide, while in 2021 the Tories were 10-11 points ahead of a 5 percent change. For once, voting trends in London and the rest of England remained in line with each other rather than changing as with the mayor’s result.

Some of the more subtle trends that were evident in the rest of England also appeared in London. The Conservatives have made some impressive progress in the “council estate quarters” outside London, such as Croydon, New Addington North (15 percent rate) and Merton, St Helier (11 percent rate), though still far from profitable. They also had good results in some of London’s outermost neighborhoods with high population BAME, the oscillation ranging from about 9-10 per cent from Work in some neighborhoods in Hounslow AND Redbridge.

Best Tory moves entered Newham, East Ham Central (21 percent oscillation) and Lehje & Dagenham, The Thames ward (25 per cent shake-up), though the latter is pleased with Labor losing votes to the Independents and others. In the Thames, the Conservative effort grew with the candidacy of the irresistible Andrew Boff, who was re-elected as an Assembly Member across London on the same day and had previously served on the councils of Hillingdon and Hackney. Workers Fatuma Nalule was the winner on this occasion.

Although this was a rather weak set of choices for Workers, there is some comfort in the details. The overall movement was driven by poor results in neighborhoods where the party had not faced serious challenges before. In the “safe” wards held by the Workers, where the party was more than 20 percentage points ahead in 2018, the pace for the Conservatives was an eight percent with meat. But in ten marginal pavilions, where Conservatives or Workers were defending small majorities, the pace was actually one percent in favor of Labor.

If these wind straws are something to do, the 2022 municipal elections will be an interesting experience for everyone involved.

