UP Police Introduce FIR Following Thousands of COVID Rules at Badaun Clergy Funeral





People violate COVID protocols during funeral procession of religious leader in Badaun | Photo credit: ANI Main points Earlier today, thousands of people joined the funeral procession without wearing a mask in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh UP Police has set up FIR against unidentified persons for violation of COVID norms amid the pandemic Lucknow: Shocking images emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district on Monday as thousands of people attended the funeral of an Islamic cleric amid rising cases of COVID-19 and deaths in the state. UP police have set up a FIR against unidentified persons after an alleged video of the funeral went viral online. In the video, thousands of followers of cleric Qazi Hazrat Abdul Hameed Mohammed Salimul Qadri could be seen sending COVID-19 rules and regulations for a throw. They were violating norms of social distance, not having face masks and violating other COVID protocols prescribed by the state government. Qazi Salimul Qadri, 65, from Dargah Alia Qadria died early Sunday morning. Attendees filled the Alia Qadria Madrasa from Monday morning. To control the spread of COVID-19 infection, the state government had ordered a strict ‘hour ban’ until May 17 but the crowd in the funeral procession continued to blow up with police not stopping them. In addition to the city, thousands of people from all over the district attended the funeral. An explosion is also said to have erupted among followers of the Islamic cleric over taking his body for burial. Uttar Pradesh police as well as the district administration failed to contain the situation and take action against the crowd. Speaking to the media, additional SP Pravin Chauhan explained that since it was a religious issue and a funeral, the police kept the contents. But a case has now been registered against unknown persons and an investigation is underway. An FIR was filed under IPC 188 and other relevant sections of the IPC, confirmed SSP Sankalp Sharma.







