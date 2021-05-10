International
The UK Labor Party rebels after responding in panic to the election defeat
LONDONR Prudent, cerebral, and with the skill of a high-level lawyer he once was, Keir Starmer promised competence rather than charisma when he became leader of the opposition Britains Labor Party last year, following her 2019 general election defeat.
But his panicked response to the poor local election results in recent weeks and a clumsy reshuffle of his top team have left his party in turmoil, diminishing his authority and raising doubts whether Labor has a way to go. credible to return to power.
Mr Starmer found himself embroiled in harsh recriminations about local election results that, with softer communication, could have been explained as disappointing, but instead showed a deeper crisis.
One thing supposed to be Keir Starmer was competent, said Steven Fielding, professor of political history at the University of Nottingham. The election results were not good, but they were not as bad as some people liked to present them. He completely confused his reaction and this highlights concerns about his ability to communicate.
Behind the latest setbacks lie profound structural changes in British politics, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson delving deep into former jobs in working-class districts with a mix of populist pro-Brexit policies and promising to bring jobs and prosperity.
Jonathan Powell, who served as chief of staff to Tony Blair, the last election-winning prime minister, Labors, believes critics are massively interpreting local election results, adding: The number of times I have read about the end of the Labor Party is legion.
However, he said, the Conservatives, under Mr. Johnson, have effectively merged left-wing economic policy with a right-wing call on cultural issues. The Labor Party, deprived of its traditional call for so-called red wall voters in the north and middle of the country for economic issues, now relies on liberals in various ethnic metropolitan areas, such as London and Manchester.
This is a very small basis for winning a national election, he said, and splitting voters with Labors erasing the red wall constituency will be difficult.
Labor is trying to keep together the university-educated liberal voters with the old Labor party voters they have lost to the Tories, Mr Powell said. They cannot stand on two horses going in different directions at the same time.
The scale of the challenge became clear last Friday when Labor lost a by-election in Hartlepool, a port city with the economy struggling in the north east of England. Labor had expected a defeat in this pro-Brexit region because the country would have lost the 2019 election if the Brexit Party had not opposed it and received votes from Mr. Johnsons Tories.
But Labor registered a lower vote than in 2019 and, with a grim face, Mr. Starmer declined to comment as he left his London home on Friday morning. When he surfaced later, he gave an unconvincing, sometimes almost robotic, interview that claimed responsibility for the outcome but gave no details on the changes.
The next day, as a series of better results for Labor were being announced, news broke that Mr Starmer was removing his deputy, Angela Rayner, from key responsibilities.
With an impressive personal success story against odds, Ms. Rayner, which has said she left school at 16 while she was pregnant and without any qualifications, is not only a popular figure in the Labor Party but comes from the type of community with which the party is trying to reconnect. So the quick reaction was quick and fierce.
Angie Rayner’s goat’s dismissal contradicted everything Keir Starmer said just 48 hours ago about taking personal responsibility for election losses and his promise a year ago that he would join the party, John McDonnell, the party’s former spokesman for the economy under its latest leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said on Twitter.
Some at the center and to the right of the Labor Party were also unimpressed, including the newly elected chairman of Manchester, Andy Burnham. By late Sunday, Mr. Starmer had to beat an embarrassing retreat, ending up giving Ms. Rayner even more responsibility, albeit far from the campaign.
The humiliation seemed to sum up the disorientation of a Labor Party trying to adapt to a world in which Mr Johnson has not only stolen many of its traditional voters but also some of its costly redistributive political agenda.
Unlike his predecessors who led the austerity measures, Mr Johnson is promising to grow and bring jobs and prosperity to voters who feel ignored in the so-called red-walled area that was once Labors’ electoral stronghold.
To many people this may have sounded even more appealing in the absence of an appealing message from Mr. Starmer, a former director of public prosecution who often sounds like he would be more at home in a courtroom than on a political stage. .
After the general defeat of the 2019 election, Labors worst since 1935, Mr. Starmers’s short-term strategy was to focus less on politics and more on detoxifying the party brand after its electoral catastrophe under his predecessors left, Mr. Corbyn.
Mr. Starmer has embraced the Jewish community, in contrast to Mr. Corbyn, whose leadership was prosecuted on charges of anti-Semitism. Although he presents himself as a patriot, Mr. Starmer by study avoids the cultural warfare issues that Mr. Johnson exploits, such as what to do with statues commemorating disputed chapters in Britains history.
Given that voters rarely care much about the policy platform of opposition parties until the general election closes, this seemed like a reasonable approach.
However, while he should not be expected to draw up a detailed policy agenda just 16 months after the general election, Mr Powell said Mr Starmer needs to convince people he has a cause. Mr Blair did so effectively in the 1990s when he re-branded the New Labor party, embracing the free market and the European Union.
Perhaps this did not seem urgent to Mr Starmer, as voters normally use local elections and by-elections like those held last week to punish governments. The main theme of his campaign was to highlight the claims of Mr. Johnson broke electoral rules on financing a costly renovation of his apartment.
But the British apparently ignored those developments in Westminster, and with the country emerging from the Covid-19 restrictions it seemed to reward politicians who controlled health policies. The ruling Scottish National Party in Scotland gave a strong performance, as did the ruling Labor Party in Wales.
In England, Mr Johnson was pardoned for his early chaotic pandemic treatment and rewarded for highly successful countries vaccination opens.
Not all have been lost to Mr. Starmer, especially when considering the entirety of the results of recent weeks. According to a BBC analysis predicting local voting in a fraction of the national vote, Labor was seven points behind the Conservatives, hardly a good result, but progress on the 12-point deficit recorded in the 2019 general election.
With no credible challenger waiting in his arms, Mr. Starmer is unlikely to face any immediate threat to his leadership. However, the speed with which critics attacked his reshuffle increases the pressure on Mr Starmer to at least identify a message that could appeal to two very different groups of Britons, older working-class residents and residents of more liberal, liberal cities. and more educated.
Under Starmer has been two steps forward and one step back, Mr. Fielding said, and he did not address the problem of how you win back the red wall without losing liberal metropolitan voters.
