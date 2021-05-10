The UK Labor Party rebels after responding in panic to the election defeat

LONDONR Prudent, cerebral, and with the skill of a high-level lawyer he once was, Keir Starmer promised competence rather than charisma when he became leader of the opposition Britains Labor Party last year, following her 2019 general election defeat.

But his panicked response to the poor local election results in recent weeks and a clumsy reshuffle of his top team have left his party in turmoil, diminishing his authority and raising doubts whether Labor has a way to go. credible to return to power.

Mr Starmer found himself embroiled in harsh recriminations about local election results that, with softer communication, could have been explained as disappointing, but instead showed a deeper crisis.

One thing supposed to be Keir Starmer was competent, said Steven Fielding, professor of political history at the University of Nottingham. The election results were not good, but they were not as bad as some people liked to present them. He completely confused his reaction and this highlights concerns about his ability to communicate.