Millions need to move to increased mental health support in schools to address the impact of the Covid pandemic

Millions of pounds will go towards improving mental health support in schools to address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has announced that more than 17 million will be used to update support in education as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Gavin Williamson, secretary of education, said the pandemic has been difficult for the mental health and well-being of many children and the coming months would be crucial in supporting their recovery.

The fundraiser will be aimed at training thousands of mental health leaders in schools across England and providing training for education staff to deal with children experiencing pandemic-induced stress.

It comes amid a dramatic acceleration of an NHS scheme aimed at supporting students by deploying mental health experts in schools, with the NHS expanding services in light of coronavirus impact and blockages.

Last week, NHS England said its mental health support teams were ready to support more than one million children in the country – a figure that is expected to rise to around three million by 2023 as schemes continue.

As well as facing coronavirus restrictions over the past year in daily life, such as companionship, most children stopped going to school during blockages last spring and earlier this year.

Experts have found that tens of thousands of other children have sought help for mental health problems since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

When the figures were released last month, Dr Bernadka Dubicka of the Children and Adolescents Faculty at the Royal College of Psychiatrists said: “Our children and young people are bearing the brunt of the mental health crisis caused by the pandemic and are at risk of mental retardation for life. disease.

When all the children were allowed to return to the field in March after most had spent two months at home, schools were warned to look for serious mental health problems among students.

Amanda Spielman, chief inspector at Ofsted, said students have faced boredom, loneliness, misery and anxiety and there has been an increase in issues such as self-harm and eating disorders.

Announcing the new $ 17 million funding increase, the government said it will provide students with better support and advice from school and college experts to help them recover from the pandemic challenges.

Mr Williamson, secretary of education, said: “Success in school and college goes beyond excellent education – as parents we want our children to feel determined, calm and happy as they learn.

He added: “This is why we were providing new funding to make experts available for support, advice and early intervention or specialist help, so every young person knows who and where to turn while we we build better after the pandemic “.

Geoff Barton of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said the union was pleased to hear of the latest investment in mental health support, on top of the latest announcement to the NHS mental health support teams.

“We have to say that this comes after years of underfunding by schools and colleges government that has given them the opportunity to provide pastoral support and very serious difficulties in accessing NHS child mental health services for young people with complex problems , ASCL added the general secretary.

“However, the initiatives that are being implemented now are a step in the right direction and we hope to see further details.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT school leaders’ union, said: “Teachers and school leaders have seen the blocking of the impact and the pandemic it has had on children’s mental health.

“Children are returning to school seeking not only academic help, but also a wide range of pastoral support, mental health and well-being, all of which require additional resources.

He added: “But schools may not be the only place where children or their families are able to turn for help with mental health. Supporting well-integrated and well-funded social and health services is just as vital. “Unfortunately, these services have been severely damaged by a decade of savings.”

Official data have painted a picture of young people experiencing more mental health problems during the pandemic than before.

Statistics published by NHS Digital last October showed a 50 percent increase in mental health disorders in young people compared to a year ago.

Earlier NHS data showed a higher percentage of children five to 16 years old were identified with mental health problems last July compared to 2017.

Additional reporting by the Press Association