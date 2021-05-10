Abbas suspends coalition talks due to escalation

Ra’am (United Arab Emirates) leader Mansour Abbas suspended negotiations on his party that joined a new ruling coalition on Monday due to deteriorating security situation, jeopardizing the formation of a government.

Abbas postponed a meeting scheduled for Monday afternoon with Yamina leader Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, at which they were expected to conclude a coalition deal, and talks with other parties were suspended.

Sources in Abbas’s party said the delay was unrelated to reports he met on Saturday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who begged him not to join a government led by Bennett and Lapid.

Until the violence stops, negotiations will not resume, even if it takes weeks, Ra’am officials said.

After optimism in Yamina and Yesh Atid on Monday morning that a government could be sworn in by the end of the week, sources at the parties on Monday evening said they would have to wait until after Shavuot’s break next Monday.

When the scale of the violence was still unclear, Lapid had called on party leaders in the coalition he is trying to form to make the necessary compromises to complete the process of building a government by the end of the week.

“I know everyone wants to achieve for their party. Me too, ”said Lapid. “But it is much more important to ensure achievements for the country, for the public, for our children. Israel needs to know that there is a new generation of leaders who do not think about their own interests. The public will not forgive anyone who prevents the formation of a new government just because they insist on another ministry. “

After the weekend negotiations, the gaps that remain between the parties were not large, he said.

“We can swear in a new government in a few days,” Lapid said. “A new, functional government based on broad agreements.”

To that end, Labor leader Merav Michaeli reportedly agreed to take over Transport and Public Safety portfolios for her party instead of the Interior Ministry. Michael’s decision will mean that Ayelet Shaked from Yamina could become interior minister and leave the Justice portfolio she sought from New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar.

Michael said her party would not take any steps to undermine the effort to form a government even though her party was the third largest in the fledgling coalition.

“We have made concessions in a way that no party has,” she said. “We are ready to close [the deal] sot ”

Lapid said he would insist that the position of Knesset chairman be given to his party. But he said he would not insist on keeping the health portfolio for his No. 2 in Yesh Atid, MK Orna Barbivai, who has experience in the health sector. Lapid said there were party leaders who had asked for the portfolio.

Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz, who is said to be given the portfolio, said he would not reopen Ben-Gurion Airport.

“The treatment of the airport by the government has been a terrible failure throughout the coronavirus [crisis], ”Said Horowitz. “If we have reached a situation where most Israelis have been vaccinated and the risks are from outside, we need to be stricter at Ben-Gurion Airport, which is the gateway to Israel.”

Lapid complained that there was no red line of incentive that Netanyahu had not crossed to forcefully violate the formation of a unity government and force a fifth election.

Former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) accused the prime minister of setting many fires against the next government in Jerusalem, adding that if Netanyahu left, a Likud-led right-wing government could be formed immediately.

Coalition leader Miki Zohar (Likud) said the escalation of violence dictated that Yamina and New Hope join a Likud-led government. The violence escalated from Hamas because its leaders heard that Israel was ready to have “a left-wing government,” he said.