Abbas suspends coalition talks due to escalation

Ra’am (United Arab Emirates) leader Mansour Abbas suspended negotiations on his party that joined a new ruling coalition on Monday due to deteriorating security situation, jeopardizing the formation of a government.
Abbas postponed a meeting scheduled for Monday afternoon with Yamina leader Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, at which they were expected to conclude a coalition deal, and talks with other parties were suspended.
Sources in Abbas’s party said the delay was unrelated to reports he met on Saturday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who begged him not to join a government led by Bennett and Lapid.
Until the violence stops, negotiations will not resume, even if it takes weeks, Ra’am officials said.
After optimism in Yamina and Yesh Atid on Monday morning that a government could be sworn in by the end of the week, sources at the parties on Monday evening said they would have to wait until after Shavuot’s break next Monday.
When the scale of the violence was still unclear, Lapid had called on party leaders in the coalition he is trying to form to make the necessary compromises to complete the process of building a government by the end of the week.
“I know everyone wants to achieve for their party. Me too, ”said Lapid. “But it is much more important to ensure achievements for the country, for the public, for our children. Israel needs to know that there is a new generation of leaders who do not think about their own interests. The public will not forgive anyone who prevents the formation of a new government just because they insist on another ministry. “
cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);});
if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;}
After the weekend negotiations, the gaps that remain between the parties were not large, he said.
“We can swear in a new government in a few days,” Lapid said. “A new, functional government based on broad agreements.”
To that end, Labor leader Merav Michaeli reportedly agreed to take over Transport and Public Safety portfolios for her party instead of the Interior Ministry. Michael’s decision will mean that Ayelet Shaked from Yamina could become interior minister and leave the Justice portfolio she sought from New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar.
Michael said her party would not take any steps to undermine the effort to form a government even though her party was the third largest in the fledgling coalition.
“We have made concessions in a way that no party has,” she said. “We are ready to close [the deal] sot ”
Lapid said he would insist that the position of Knesset chairman be given to his party. But he said he would not insist on keeping the health portfolio for his No. 2 in Yesh Atid, MK Orna Barbivai, who has experience in the health sector. Lapid said there were party leaders who had asked for the portfolio.
Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz, who is said to be given the portfolio, said he would not reopen Ben-Gurion Airport.
“The treatment of the airport by the government has been a terrible failure throughout the coronavirus [crisis], ”Said Horowitz. “If we have reached a situation where most Israelis have been vaccinated and the risks are from outside, we need to be stricter at Ben-Gurion Airport, which is the gateway to Israel.”
Lapid complained that there was no red line of incentive that Netanyahu had not crossed to forcefully violate the formation of a unity government and force a fifth election.
Former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) accused the prime minister of setting many fires against the next government in Jerusalem, adding that if Netanyahu left, a Likud-led right-wing government could be formed immediately.
Coalition leader Miki Zohar (Likud) said the escalation of violence dictated that Yamina and New Hope join a Likud-led government. The violence escalated from Hamas because its leaders heard that Israel was ready to have “a left-wing government,” he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit