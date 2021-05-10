How Muslim families are celebrating a second pandemic Ramadan

This week will mark the end of Ramadan for Muslim families around the world, and although vaccinations, masked mandates, and social distancing have slowed the spread of COVID-19 across much of the United States, the pandemic is still hampering what means to be a deeply communal holiday.

For Rizwan Bhatti and his wife Farah, that means they have spent the last two holidays in the close company of their three teenage children at home in Southern California.

We lack the many opportunities we normally had to socialize with our community, friends and family, Farah said.

A great celebration for over 2 million followers of Islam in the US, Ramadan is usually observed by fasting every day of the holiday, from sunrise to sunset, often spoiled by large meals, called iftar, held in community centers or in people’s homes. Rizwan explained that it is a way to refocus what is important in life and be grateful for what you have.

It’s really an opportunity to reconnect with God, a spiritual replenishment, he said.

It is also a time when observers visit their mosque or community center almost daily and focus their energies on charitable acts. These rituals make the season an extremely hectic and social period, filled with time spent with family and friends.

Inevitably, the social distance measures needed to curb the virus have severely curtailed traditional celebrations, especially in prayer centers.

Within the Phoenix Islamic Community Center (ICCP), many of the main products of the pandemic era can be found near the traditional traditional things of the mosque. Next to water bottles and religious pamphlets are hand cleaners and disposable face masks. On the floor, where the repetitive patterns assigned an individual space for prayer, there is a blue stripe that marks the area of ​​worship distanced from society.

We were trying to compromise and find a balance between spiritual needs and being safe, said Usama Shami, chairman of the board in downtown Phoenix.

These scenes take place in mosques and community centers around the world as Muslims observe the second season of Ramadan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hurunnessa Fariad, assistant director for the Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS), said that while the center has been able to allow services this year, they should keep restrictions by restricting daily guests, doing temperature checks and serving food outside in packaged meals.

A minimum of it was giving to the community so they could feel connected, she said. In the Islamic tradition, saving lives takes precedence over ritual and communal prayers.

Last year, many mosques were completely closed, deciding to broadcast their prayer services online. For community centers, this has caused a huge drop in donations, prompting many organizations to dive into savings.

If you will not come, then do not think to give so much, said Maqsood Quadri, chairman of the Islamic Center in downtown Chicago.

Attendance is less than a quarter of what is usually during normal years, Quadri said. Shami believes many families are also struggling with unemployment or other work issues, which may also contribute to falling donations.

During the Ramadan 2020 season, traditional evening meals were absent, day care services were reduced or eliminated, and Muslims were largely cut off from their friends and family.

During normal Ramadan, it was a time for children to play and gather at night, Shami said. They can go to different schools, but when they come to the mosque, they see their friends from the mosque and this connection is lost.

Rizwan said it was also difficult for their children as they could not visit their friends or travel to see their grandparents and cousins ​​in the Midwest. But he said the silver dress of Ramadan quarantined was that it allowed more time to reflect and more time to spend with his family.

There was no rush, we enjoyed each other’s company, we did the program online at home, so, in a way, it was great, he said. Last year at this time, there was so much uncertainty with the COVID situation. No one knew what was going on. And the only security we had in our lives was Ramadan.

Farah admitted, explaining that there were some benefits to being home for the holidays.

When you go to a meeting, the children separate, the men sometimes sit together, the women are talking to their friends, Farah added. But at home there were five of us who experienced it together in the same way.

During this second Ramadan season of the pandemic, observers have had time to adjust to health standards and rituals that were extremely unknown last April but are now a part of daily life.

READ MORE: Muslims mark Ramadan amid rising virus and new restrictions

We were taking a small case like before, but it is a hybrid Ramadan, Farah said.

For Fariad, eased restrictions have allowed him to reconnect with other congregants.

it [year] it’s really nice after meeting my colleagues, seeing members of my community, Fariad said. Even though he stands behind a mask, at least we were seeing each other and I think as human beings we need that interaction.

However, it is still difficult for large groups of people to participate in services in person, much less to have a full municipal experience.

Many people are feeling isolated, especially the elderly who came to pray to meet their friends and to chat and go out for coffee, Fariad said.

Evening meals are also missing in their traditional form in many mosques.

We had a lot of people calling, asking if they were having iftar, and they were disappointed it was not happening, Shami said.

In the spirit of charity, many centers have continued to make an effort to provide food for community members who are less fortunate. Both ICCP and the ADAMS Center have packaged meals from various restaurants and offered them through donations.

This is the month of charity, Shami said, and helping the needy is one of the themes of Ramadan.

Fariad said only a few dozen people are taking advantage of this service at the ADAMS Center, when they would normally accommodate hundreds of people every day. She said this is likely because congregants attended these meals for social interaction and not just for food. Still, she said it was an important part of their mission, especially during this season.

As Muslims, it is our duty to make sure that we not only take care of our immediate family and community, but also the large community living around us, she said. They were still connected to them and were still responsible for them.

Like last year, Rizwan and many other Muslims have found benefits in celebrating the holiday in unprecedented times.

It was good to have all the kids at home, Rizwan said. Despite all the uncertainty, knowing they are here made it a little easier to handle.

I am really grateful that it gave families the opportunity to slow down, said Fariad, who has also spent time celebrating the holiday with her close family. My kids were at home, so it was great to see them more.

To navigate the remaining restrictions of COVID, Farah said some members of the community are holding iftar in the backyard and video calls and social media have become the main ways to connect with relatives.

“I think I talked to my parents and sisters more than I normally would because we had so much more time on our plate,” Farah said.

Shami said he thinks people are still reluctant to attend social gatherings, even after being vaccinated, and it will take a year or two before people are completely calm to return to normal life.

Still, there is optimism for next year when the spread of the coronavirus is expected to slow sharply in most of the United States. Because of this, Quadri said he and other Muslims in his community are looking forward to a time when they can gather like a normal year.

The spiritual feeling you get when you go to the mosque is not 100 percent there, he said. But still, it is better than last year. God willing, next year, do well and bring back that feeling.