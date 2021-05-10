How to book vaccination slots at CoWIN, Aarogya Setu: Tips and Tricks





New Delhi: Despite the center opening up anti-Covid vaccination to all adults, inoculating against the deadly disease between the supply and demand gap is proving to be very difficult. Meetings for free and paid vaccines on the dedicated CoWIN portal and the Aarogya Setu app are extremely difficult to secure. However, some tools and tricks have emerged to help people book vaccination sites. An online platform name Under45.in, developed by a Chennai-based man, offers updates about free vaccine vacancies through the Telegram channels. Another such platform, called Getjab.in, sends alerts via email. Paytm has integrated a vaccine finder. Subscribers of the ‘my government coronavirus helpdesk’ bot can get WhatsApp updates for vaccine centers. However, it does not report vaccination sites. NDTV spoke to some lucky people who were vaccinated to find out what tricks they had used to get the appointments. “You have to spend a lot of time on the CoWin portal, just to be able to keep refreshing and checking. There are some things that have worked for me – as far as you are willing to travel. Just being open to travel helps “Keep looking … I live in UP, vaccinations here started today, but I was vaccinated a week ago in South Delhi,” said Harsh, who lives in Noida. Reshva Munjal from Gurugram said there is no alternative to hard work when it comes to booking a vaccination site. “Keep updating the CoWIN website,” she asks. She said the best time to find slots is between 6am and 11pm. Ms. Munjal said those who are lucky enough to find a certain place should not waste time in setting the time or what vaccine to choose, as the playgrounds fill up quickly. Those unfamiliar with the technology should give their input to their friends and family members who know their way through the devices. This increases the chances of booking slots.

