The judge killed in Sicily by mobsters is put on the path of holiness





Rome – A magistrate killed by mobsters in Sicily and praised by two popes has been beaten by the Roman Catholic Church on May 9 in the last official step before possible sanctity. Rosario Livatino was shot dead on a Sicilian highway outside Agrigento while on his way to work in 1990. Three years later, during a pilgrimage to Sicily, Pope John Paul II hailed him as a “martyr of justice and, indirectly, of faith. Christians “. Livatino rejoiced at a ceremony at a cathedral in Agrigento. Hours later, Pope Francis at the Vatican said Livatino worked to judge “not to condemn, but to redeem.” As an investigating judge, Livatino, 37, had been leading an investigation into the Mafia and corruption when he was killed. He was known for prayer every day before entering court. Francis also hailed Livatino as a “martyr of justice and faith”, noting that the judge “always put his work” under God’s protection “, a reference to Livatino’s motto. Describing Livatino as a” witness ” of the Gospel until his heroic death, “Francis expressed the hope that his example would inspire others to be” faithful defenders of law and liberty. “ Shortly after meeting Livatino’s parents in Agrigento, John Paul II became the first Pope to publicly decree the Mafia. In impromptu remarks on May 9, 1993, at an outdoor mass in the ancient Temple Valley, John Paul roared against the mobsters, demanding that they repent of their murderous ways. Four gunmen shot at Livatino’s car as he was moving without a bodyguard. The suspected organizers and attackers were arrested and convicted. The Agrigento area is a power base for Stidda, a group of mobsters rivaling the Cosa Nostra, Sicilian Mafia with its main stronghold in the Palermo area beyond the island. Assistance to the prosecution was the description by a northern Italian businessman who was passing by and witnessed the shooting. To his surprise, Livatino’s blood-soaked shirt was taken from investigators’ evidence deposits and placed in a glass-enclosed shrine, a relic holder for believers who want to honor those who have been beaten. The Vatican has been considering developing a doctrine regarding the extermination of Catholic mobsters. The move followed a visit by Pope Francis in 2014 to the southern Italian region of Calabria, the stronghold of the Ndrangheta crime syndicate, which is one of the largest cocaine traffickers in the world. Francis met the father of a 3-year-old boy killed in drug warfare in the region and stated that all mobsters are automatically communicated by the Catholic Church. The Vatican Commission on Human Development said on May 9 that a working group was set up to honor Livatino to study “extermination for the mafia,” an initiative that will involve bishops around the world.







