



Archaeologists surveying Guattari Cave, near Rome, have uncovered fossilized remains of nine Neanderthals. One of the earliest humans lived 90,000 to 100,000 years ago, while others lived between 50,000 and 68,000 years ago. Researchers had previously found one Neanderthal skull in the cave in 1939. The new find makes the site “one of the most important sites in the world for Neanderthal history,” says the Italian Ministry of Culture in a declaration, for a translation by Associated Press (AP) As Lorenzo Tondo reports for custody, Stone Age hyenas used the cave as a nest and probably targeted Neanderthals as prey. “Hyenas hunted them, especially the most endangered, as sick or elderly individuals,” Mario Rolfo, says an archaeologist at Tor Vergata University custody. The newly discovered remains belong to a woman, seven men and a young boy. The team that observed the cave also found fossilized remains of hyenas, rhinos, giant deer and wild horses. “It’s a spectacular discovery,” Rolfo tells him custody. “A collapse, possibly caused by an earthquake, sealed this cave for more than 60,000 years, thus preserving the debris left inside for tens of thousands of years.” Researchers plan to study fossil DNA to learn more about them ancient human relatives. Already, an analysis of Neanderthal tartar has revealed that they mainly eat whole grains, which contributed to brain growth. For Elisabetta Povoledo New York Times, the 1939 discovery of a Neanderthal skull in the cave attracted international attention. The paleontologist who studied it at the time argued that a large hole in its temple was the result of ritual cannibalism. But the new study, which started in October 2019, shows that the damage was actually caused by hyenas. Neanderthals lived throughout Europe and southwest Central Asia beginning about 400,000 years ago, according to the Smithsonian Human Origin Initiative. They became extinct about 40,000 years ago, though many modern humans still retain some of their genetic heritage. Francesco Di Mario, an archaeologist with the culture ministry, tells Times that it is rare to find so much Neanderthal remains in one place. The fact that hyenas managed to trap this group suggests the area – now home to the coastal town of San Felice Circeo– housed a large local population. (Whether carnivores killed Neanderthals or simply ate human remains after their death for external reasons is unknown, reports Times.) Researchers say the cave may have been home to Neanderthals before hyenas made it their own. Researchers discovered burnt bones, carved stones and bones with cut marks suggesting hunting. “We found rich traces of Neanderthal life,” Rolfo tells Times. As Franz Lidz wrote Smithsonian magazine in 2019, quarries in Germany discovered the first known fossilized skull of Neanderthal in 1856. Researchers dismissed species as lacking in language, art and other aspects of human culture, but in recent years, archaeological discoveries have testified to diverse range of Neanderthal activities, including art, cooking, trading imitation jewelry AND burial their dead. For San Felice Circeo, the new discoveries represent a potential tourist attraction. like Mayor Giuseppe Schiboni shows you Times, he has applied for funding from the European Union to develop that market. The cave is located on the grounds of a hotel that is now for sale; Schibon hopes to buy the property and turn it into a center for Neanderthal studies.







