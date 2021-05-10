



JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) – The ruling emir of Qatar is visiting Saudi Arabia on Monday for the first time since signing a declaration with the kingdom and other Gulf Arab states to ease a years-long rift and ended an embargo that had weakened ties between U.S. Allies and security partners.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani would meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Red Sea city of Jiddah, according to a statement issued by the Qatar State News Agency.

The meeting highlights how ties between neighbors are improving following a decision earlier this year by Saudi Arabia to end the more than three-year embargo of the small and wealthy Gulf state. It also signals a Saudi re-establishment in foreign policy as a new administration led by President Joe Biden re-evaluates US-Saudi ties. The Emir of Qatar was the last in Saudi Arabia for a high-level Gulf Arab summit that took place in January and which ended with a statement to ease the rift. It was his first visit to the kingdom since ties had faded in mid-2017.

Qatar, which is hosting the FIFA FIFA World Cup next year, came out of the saliva largely unharmed and placed before the attack. The campaign, led by the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain, achieved very little in the face of Qatar’s obligation to change its policies and pushed the gas-rich nation into a closer alliance with Turkey and Iran. Qatar rejected the quartet’s demands, which included shutting down its Al Jazeera news network, expelling a small contingent of Turkish troops from its territory and severing ties with the Muslim Brotherhood. Doha, meanwhile, continued to strengthen its relationship with Washington and denied allegations made by the quartet that it supports extremists. As direct flights and business connections were set to resume between Qatar and the four nations, Qatar-based Al Jazeera Arabic and English news sites continue to be blocked in the UAE. Meanwhile, Turkey’s foreign minister is traveling to Saudi Arabia for a two-day visit as Turkey seeks to mend ties with the kingdom that reached an all-time minimum for the 2018 Istanbul assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The visit is the first by a senior Turkish official since Khashoggi was assassinated by Saudi agents inside the kingdom’s consulate.

