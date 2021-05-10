French government condemns soldiers warning of ‘civil war’

The government of French President Emmanuel Macron has reacted angrily after a group of French soldiers on duty published an open letter warning that “civil war” was erupting over its “concessions” to Islam, weeks after a similar message from elements in the military .

The letter, posted on the website of right-wing magazine Valeurs Actuelles late yesterday, echoes that published by the same publication last month, but appears to have been written by an unknown number of young troops still in service active.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, a close ally of Mr. Macron accused the anonymous signatories of the second letter of lacking “courage” while Defense Secretary Florence Parly dismissed it as part of a “crude political scheme”.

Prime Minister Jean Castex, meanwhile, told Le Parisien that the letter was a “political maneuver” by the “extreme right”.

But she was welcomed by far-right leader Marine Le Pen, seen as Mr’s main rival. Macron for next year ‘s presidential election.

“It’s definitely not a call for insurgency,” Marine Le Pen said. “Otherwise I would not support it.”

She was also blamed by some in government for the previous letter, which was signed by a number of officers and about 20 semi-retired generals.

“We are not talking about the extension of your mandates or the occupation of others. We are talking about the survival of our country, the survival of your country,” said the last letter, which was addressed to Mr. Macron and his cabinet.

The authors describe themselves as soldiers from the new generation of the army, a so-called “fire generation” who had seen active service.

“They have offered their lives to destroy the Islamism you have made concessions on our land,” they write.

They also claimed to have served in the Sentinelle security operation inside France, launched after a wave of jihadist attacks in 2015.

They claimed that for some religious communities “France means nothing but an object of sarcasm, contempt or even hatred”.

“If a civil war breaks out, the army will maintain order on its soil … civil war is breaking out in France and you know it well,” the letter said.

In contrast to the previous warning, the final letter could be signed by the public, with Valeurs Actuelles saying more than 160,000 had done so by the afternoon.

A high-ranking officer at the military headquarters told AFP that the armed forces would not let the letter go unanswered.

“A strong reminder will be made by the command to respect the duty,” said the officer, who asked not to be named, adding that non-political stance was essential to maintaining the army’s credibility.

French Defense Minister Florence Parly said it was ‘part of a crude political scheme’

“One can have personal convictions, but the armed forces are apolitical and have absolute loyalty to the president-elect. If you feel bad, you can leave the army with a clear conscience,” the officer said.

“I believe that when you are in the military it does not do this by hiding,” Darmanin told BFM television. “These people are anonymous. Is that courage? To be anonymous?”

“It’s part of a crude political scheme,” Ms Parly told the same channel. “Use all rhetoric, vocabulary, tone, references which are extreme right.”

Analysts say Macron has moved to the right in recent months to prevent Ms. Le Pen and her Rally National party from exploiting a series of attacks in late 2020 through the fault of Islamic extremists who recently emigrated to France.

Civil war is “erupting,” Ms. Le Pen replied during a visit to western France. “In any case, it is a danger. Of course there is always the danger of civil war,” she said, adding that she welcomed the second letter after having the first.

Mr Castex had labeled the rare interference in politics by military figures in last month ‘s letter “an initiative against all our republican principles, the honor and duty of the military”.

Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Francois Lecointre said those who signed it would face penalties ranging from full forced retirement to disciplinary action.