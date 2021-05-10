RTI activist, detained boys, accused of bank fraud over property loan | Gurgaon News





Gurgaon: Harinder dhingra, a man often in the news about his right to plead information on corruption in public offices, was arrested along with two of his boys on Monday in a fraud case. Dhingra and his family members have been accused of defrauding two banks into several roofs through loan against the property.

Dhingra’s wife, daughter-in-law and nephew were issued notices by police to join the investigation. Police said they received a complaint on April 16 and after investigating it, filed a FIR against Dhingra, his wife Poonam, their sons Prashant and Tarun, bride Tani and nephew at the DLF-1 police station on Monday. FIR has charges under Articles 420 (fraud), 467, 468 and 471 (forgery), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the allegations. The complainant is Tarun Bateja, a resident of Malibu Town. Bateja’s connection to the case remained unclear.

The issue revolves around the Dhingras house, built on a 500-square-foot plot, in DLF-1. Police said Dhingra bought the property in 2001 and in 2003, Poonam and Prashant through their company Elegance Fabrics Pvt Ltd took out a loan from Indian Overseas Bank against the property. In 2004, the loan of about 3 Crore Rs was declared an NPA by the bank, which filed a case before the Debt Repair Tribunal (DRT) in Delhi and filed a claim for property attachment.

To save the property from attachment, Prashant filed a lawsuit before the court to claim the property. In November 2006, they reached a compromise in Lok Adalat and transferred the property on behalf of Prashant. Now, the bank could not merge the property after ownership was changed, said ACP (DLF) Karan Goel.

In 2007, Prashant mortgaged the property to OBC Bank for a loan of Rs 8 million to his firm Tarun Exports. The loan also became an NPA in 2008. OBC Bank issued a $ 10 billion recovery note (loan and interest) and filed a lawsuit in the Chandigarh DRT and also filed for property attachment, police said.

This time, Tarun brought a case before the Gurgaon court, challenging Lok Adalat’s 2006 decision and raising property claims. The court upheld Lok Adalat’s 2006 order. The case reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court in February 2016. Police alleged that Dhingra, meanwhile, forged documents to transfer property to his son Tarun and Prashants in December 2016. They all live in the same house and continue transfer property on behalf of others after borrowing from banks, the ACP said.

Before him arrest, Dhingra told TOI, The case is unfounded and loan issues are pending in court. I had filed a case against the police chief and a case was filed against me as revenge, Dhingra said.

In a statement, police said Dhingra claimed to be an RTI activist, but he and several others misused the RTI Act to extort money from government officials and builders. The police statement also claimed that Dhingra and an accomplice had trespassed on the main land in the DLF, which the police had removed. She encouraged people to share information and documents about Dhingra and his associates with the police. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

