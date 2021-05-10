Mumbai: Medical officer, ambulance needed in PVT Vax centers in HSG companies | Mumbai News





Representative image Mumbai: BMC has issued detailed guidelines for vaccinations to be organized in workplaces and shelters by private bucket vaccination centers (PCVCs) that have a sufficient number of willing beneficiaries. Employees, family members, members of society, maids, drivers, etc., over 18 years of age are eligible for vaccination.

A PCVC may be linked to one or more jobs or housing associations, but information about the same should be provided to your local neighborhood office.

Vaccination will be on a fee basis, and the price for the vaccine will have to be set mutually by the PCVC and the respective work / housing company.

The civic body, in a circular signed by its chief IS Chahal, has said it is necessary to expand the number of vaccination centers in Mumbai and also ensure rapid vaccination before the third wave of Covid hits the city. Jobs or housing companies will be required to designate one of their senior staff to work as a liaison officer to coordinate with PCVCs.

The nodal officer will oversee and facilitate all aspects of workplace / housing vaccination, such as beneficiary registration and the availability of physical and IT infrastructure. It will be mandatory for beneficiaries to register in the CoWin app before vaccination. In the case of the workplace, on-site registration will also be available to employees, but employee family members will still need to register through the CoWin portal.

BMC said some of the workplaces have health infrastructure in the form of hospitals and health clinics which can be used to set up a vaccination site. However, PCVC will allow any brand of vaccine in such units. He or she will also appoint a medical officer at all workplaces / shelters equipped with an anaphylaxis bag to deal with any unwanted events. These PCVCs will be connected to the nearest health institution and a basic life support ambulance will be used to relocate beneficiaries, if required.

This policy, therefore, liberalizes current practices / permits without including the security aspect. The obligations and responsibilities of the PCVC will increase, and at the same time, they will get faster and easier permission to get vaccination work, the civil circular says. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

