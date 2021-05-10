The Minke whale calf landed after being stranded in London

LONDON (Reuters) – A wounded minke calf trapped in the Londons Thames River was set on Monday after his condition deteriorated and hopes for her survival faded, hundreds of miles from her home.

The whale was spotted by a Reuters photographer swimming upstream in the Thames after rescue teams had relocated him to save his life, but he got stuck again.

Despite the efforts of rescuers from the Port Authority of London, the Royal Institute of Royal Life (RNLI), the British Divers Marine Life Rescue, the London Fire Brigade and the police, the whale was spread.

They will put the whale to sleep. His suffering was quite bad, it has been for the last 45 minutes, said Julia Cable, National Coordinator at the British Divers Marine Life Rescue, adding that the whale would be given an overdose of anesthesia and would feel nothing but a needle. .

We were simply trying to alleviate any suffering.

The RNLI later confirmed that the whale had been rejected.

Fear of the whale grew as the damaged calf headed in the wrong direction – away from the sea – and it faced a struggle for survival in the Thames, where nutrition is much weaker than its natural habitat in the North Atlantic.

Cable said the size of the whale, estimated at about 4.5 meters, suggested she was still dependent on the mother, or at least dependent on society, so we could not decide again.

Nutritious is in a poor state. “Either she broke up with her mother too early, or something happened … she runs out of energy,” she said.

He will not eat well in the Thames … He will become dehydrated, he will starve to death.

The trapped whale was first spotted Sunday evening at Richmond Lock. Rescue crews worked for hours to relocate him and then pulled him a mile downstream.

This animal comes from the North North Sea – so it is hundreds of miles from where it should be. The whale is a hundred miles from the opening to the North Sea at the Thames Estuary, said Martin Garside, a spokesman for the Port of London Authority.

There is no visible sign of his mother.

The common mink whale is the smallest of all whale whales, reaching 8-9 meters (26-30 feet) long. Whales prefer cooler temperatures and enjoy a varied diet of krill and school fish, according to the whale and dolphin conservation group.

They usually do not appear in the Thames and it was not clear why the beef was so far from the normal feeding ground.

That whale could have been lost while preying, or it could have been sick or injured, Danny Groves of the Whale and Dolphin Conservation told Reuters.

Equally, many whales and dolphins get into trouble because they may have been hit by a boat at sea, injured in fishing nets, driven off course by high underwater noise from seismic oil or gas surveys, or by sound high under water from military exercises.