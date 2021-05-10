Will the reopened beaches in Greece attract tourists, investors?





A return to the beach in Greece can boost tourism and the economy in general throughGlobal X MSCI Greece ETF (GREEK). This past weekend, Greece eased its Covid-19 restrictions by hosting more tourists heading to the country’s shores. It is a positive sign for a country where tourism accounts for about 20% of the economy. As expected, the pandemic last year damaged tourism, so Greece is making banks on its beaches to bring back crowds. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis noted that a combination of widespread testing, immunization and outdoor activities would help bring back tourists. “We are supporting our hopes in tourism,” said Nikos Venieris, “who manages a sandy beach on the outskirts of Alimos by the sea, just outside the capital, Athens, where social distance measures will continue,” for a Reuters report. “We are one of the places along the Athens Riviera … that welcomes a lot of tourists so the number of visitors from abroad will play a big role in our finances,” he added. GREK seeks to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and performance performance, before tariffs and costs, of the MSCI All Greece Select Index 25/50. The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in underlying index securities and in American Depository Receipts (ADR) and Global Depository Receipts (GDR) based on underlying index securities. An action plan Last month, Greece unveiled an action plan for its economic recovery. Greece’s post-pandemic plan, called “Greece 2.0” was submitted to the European Union for approval for funding. The Greek government also unveiled several projects that would help boost its economy further. Among the proposed projects include plans to expand green energy, upgrade digital infrastructure to increase high-speed internet connections, and support the country’s road and transport infrastructure. “Our National Recovery and Resilience Plan ‘Greece 2.0’ was presented to the European Commission last night. The plan includes 106 investment programs and 67 reforms that are accurately described and cost 4,104 pages. “Greece, which thanks to negotiations by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has gained more resources, per capita, in Europe from the Recovery Fund, is the second country to present its final plan.” said Permanent Minister of Finance Theodoros Skylakakis. For more news and information, visit Thematic Investment Channel.

