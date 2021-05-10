International
Former Congress leaders now run six states
There will now be three BJP-led states in the Northeast where the Prime Minister is a former Congressman, tweeted Congressman Abhishek Manu Singhvi, going to the list of Assams Himanta Biswa Sarma who took the oath as CM on Monday, Pradesh and N Biren Singh from Manipur.
The Singhvis message is likely to have been prompted by Sarma swearing in as Assam CM. Interestingly, the other two CMs sworn in after the last round of assembly elections are also Congress alumni – West Bengalis Mamata Banerjee who founded Congress Trinamool (TMC) and Puducherrys N Rangaswamy, founder of NR Congress.
Singhvi explained that he was simply telling a coincidence.
I really posted it on Twitter when I noticed an extraordinary coincidence in the Northeast states, Singhvi said. Now that you ask me, there are also three such CMs that have similar umbilical cords. This simply underlines and is not a valuable judgment for either Congress or interested parties.
But there were others who made a worthwhile judgment.
Both Mamata Banerjee and Himanta Biswa Sarma who take the oath of office as CM are former Congress leaders. They left because of our arrogance. And disrespecting their opinions. Add Jyotiraditya Scindia to the list. It’s long. It is never too late to learn from mistakes, wrote former Congress spokesman Sanjay Jha.
There are also Andhra Pradeshs Jagan Mohan Reddy.
While there is no public recognition of the fact, the Hindustan Times learns that there is regret that the party could not keep Sarma.
Sarma left Congress before the 2014 election after a dispute with his mentor Tarun Gogoi. The decision of the BJPs to move him to the post of CM is being seen as the recognition of the parties for his influence beyond Assam, especially with the main elections coming in other Northeastern states
He is a self-made person and a dynamic leader, said a Congress leader on condition of anonymity. He would have really helped us grow.
Congressional spokesman Pramod Tiwari chose to see the brighter side. This shows that there is no shortage of talent in the Congress party. Now, people can leave because they have misunderstandings with each other, but also point out that there is no talent in BJP.
These misunderstandings have proven costly for the party. In late 2010, Reddys’s exit came after the party did not make him CM after his father, YS Rajashekhara Reddy, died in a helicopter crash in 2009.
Similarly, N Rangaswamy, who has now become Puducherry CM for the fourth time is a Congress veteran who formed his own party in 2011. Congress asked him to resign as CM in 2008. The problem was that he did not get along well with former Puducherry CM V Narayansamy, said a party leader from the state who did not want to be identified. And he could not lobby with the Delhi leadership. So they only listened to Narayansamys perspective and not that.
Likewise, Khandu left in 2016, just like Singh.
No one trusts the leadership of Congress, said BJP general secretary Arun Singh, who was one of the party observers sent to Assam. If the people from there are inspired by (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji and embrace our ideology, we will welcome them. Weakness is their weakness being exposed.
The problem is not the inability of Congresses to retain talent, but the BJP model of party building based on the defects and breakdowns of other parties, said Zoya Hasan, Professor Emerita, JNU.
