Russia withdraws from the possibility of a stable relationship with the US

The traditional May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow was not a major issue this year, unlike the one originally planned for 2020, which had to be postponed and shortened due to the severe worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic. The roar of tanks in Red Square last Sunday meant that the pause in Kremlin policy-making caused by the extended May recess (see EDM, May 3) was over and the instrument chosen in the Russian foreign military forces ready for demonstrations of updates and settings. President Vladimir Putin was pleased to take a break from issues of concern such as the violent border conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan or the diplomatic dispute with the Czech Republic ( Carnegie.ru , May 4). Instead of spending more time on them, Putin certainly believes he should prepare the political ground for the summit planned with US President Joseph Biden in mid-June, even if smart analysts in Moscow lower expectations for any type of progress ( Russiancouncil.ru , May 6).

Bidens’s offer is clear: if Russia refrains from creating problems and acts in accordance with international rules, the US is ready to develop stable relations ( Riddle , May 5). The proposal was discussed at the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in London last week (May 35), where Russia was a major topic of discussion. In particular, the seven participating powers decided to soften their final solution by formulating in relation to the prevention of multiple threats to express a preference for reducing tensions ( Nezavisimaya Gazeta , May 5). The problem for the Kremlin with this invitation to refrain from military threats, cyberattacks and other international security breaches is that Russia’s role in European affairs would shrink irrelevantly, instead of the desired dominance over its known domain (see EDM , May 6). Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov vehemently rejected the plan to get Russia to abide by Western rules, decorating it as a malicious attempt to exercise totalitarianism in world affairs ( Kommersant , May 7).

The main cause of Lavrov’s outburst at the virtual meeting of the UN Security Council was the sanctions imposed and constantly regulated by the US and the European Union, which the Russian leadership tries to simultaneously remove as insignificant and make them an excuse for the poor performance of the Russian economy ( RBC , May 4). The latest set of US sanctions introduced in mid-April was less harsh than many had expected in Moscow, so now any obvious indication that Bidens’s team has no intentions of adding more sanctions is barely rising by Russian media ( Izvestia , May 8). However, the worrying prospect for Russian politicians and oligarchs is that the U.S. government, following Bidens’ executive order, is preparing steps that would provide effective penalties for future Russian breach of the rules; and even the usually hesitant European Parliament recently passed, by an overwhelming margin, a resolution suggesting a ban on oil and natural gas imports from Russia, among other measures ( Rosbalt , May 6). The sanctions regime, therefore, has a stronger than destructive deterrent effect on the Russian economy, and penalties already imposed for numerous unjust actions deny the Kremlin the opportunity to arm energy exports even as a countermeasure to the possibility of last ( Echo of Moscow , 28 April).

It is not sanctions, but bad domestic policies that hinder a strong post-pandemic recovery and support falling household incomes, which is a major concern for most Russians ( Nezavisimaya Gazeta , May 7). The Kremlin is increasingly relying on police power to quell discontent, but as many Russian economists argue, repression is costly and has become a major factor contributing to the chronic economic stalemate ( Ezhednevny Zhurnal , May 6). Despite all the propaganda and self-glorification, which usually focuses on the Soviet victory in World War II but hides its terrible human price, Russia’s international image is formed in a brutal and backward dictatorship, draining its sources of power soft ( VTimes , May 5). The persecution of the political opposition and the restriction of media freedom are not merely internal matters but violations of international norms. And the G7 summit confirmed that the West recognizes the link between the rise of Russian repression in the country and Moscow’s aggressive behavior abroad ( Novaya Gazeta , May 6). Russia seeks to join forces with China in a counter-offensive against this intervention. As such, Lavrov opposed the US plan to convene a summit of democracies, warning that it would cause a further escalation of global tensions ( TASS , May 7).

Ukraine remains the main problem in developing Bidens’ strategy for stabilizing relations with Russia because for the Putin regime the prospect of successful reforms resulting in a stable west of this neighboring state remains unacceptable ( Forbes.ru , May 7). Russia’s crude military pressure on Ukraine has eased since early May, but preparations for a speedy resumption as Moscow deems appropriate continue and naval tensions in the Black Sea remain dangerously high. Newsru.com , May 6). US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Kiev on May 6 was supposed to reassure Ukrainians of Washington’s strong support and discourage Russia from further provocations, but it was perceived in Moscow as a demonstration of Atlantic Treaty Organizations. hostile intentions (NATO) ( Kommersant , May 6). President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited several Western ambassadors to accompany him on a trip to the Donbas war zone, seeking to boost discussions in the EU about expanding military support for Ukraine, which has positioned itself as an essential pillar. European Security Council ( Nezavisimaya Gazeta , May 6). As new information continues to surface about Russian military intelligence (GRU) operations targeting hostile targets and actors in Central and Southeast Europe, European politicians are beginning to recognize more clearly the urgency of collective action against the corrupt networks that enable these crimes. ( New times , May 7).

Conventional political wisdom says that Russia should take advantage of more stable relations with the US and Europe, which should theoretically alleviate Russia’s continuing fear of a NATO invasion. This reasoning, however, does not apply to the Putin regime and not just because the latter must exaggerate external threats in order to justify its internal repressions and explain economic failures. Every step in strengthening solidarity between Western democracies and in defending democratic values ​​poses a threat to the existence of this corrupt autocracy, and no dtente or restoration can mitigate that threat in the eyes of the Kremlin. On the Western side, restraint could undermine Russia’s ability to project military power, but such a strategy is always a work in progress, and the Kremlin will try to use every step of the dialogue in order to reduce and destroy Western engagement. to these goals.