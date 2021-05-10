Himanta Biswa Sarma swears as Assam CM, promises NRC re-verification





Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as Assam’s 15th prime minister at a ceremony in Guwahati on Monday, vowing to control coronavirus infections and partially verify the National Register of Controversial Citizens. My goal will be for Assam to become one of the top five Indian states in the next five years. We want to take development to new heights and bring peace between all castes, faiths and communities, the 52-year-old said in his first press conference as prime minister. Sarma, who served as finance minister in the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government, urged illegal clothing to join the peace process and said he would focus on fulfilling promises such as 100,000 jobs, credit cuts and control. of floods. Sarma said that, as promised by the BJP in its poll manifesto, the government will seek revision of the National Register of Citizens, which documents all legal Indian citizens in Assam and expelled 1.9 million people when it was released in 2019. Our view of the NRC is very clear. We want 20% re-verification of the list in the districts bordering Bangladesh and 10% re-verification in other districts. If after that, the NRC is found to be correct, the state government would accept it and move the process forward. But if the NRC is found to be wrong even after re-verification, we would like the Supreme Court to look at the matter critically, Sarma said. Read also | Himanta Biswa Sarma: From BJPs Northeast Strategist to Assam CM He added that his government would pass laws on love jihad, a term used by right-wing groups to describe unions between Muslim men and Hindu women, and land jihad, a term used to describe foreigners. that encroach on land owned by indigenous tribes. Thirteen ministers were also sworn in by Governor Jagdish Mukhi at the ceremony attended by BJP president JP Nadda and others. Congratulations @himantabiswa ji and other ministers who took the oath today. I am convinced that this team will increase the momentum in the development of Assam’s journey and will fulfill the aspirations of the people, wrote on Twitter Prime Minister Narenda Modi. Sarma assured the people of a proactive government that will work for them all the time. You will see a proactive government which will be there for you all the time. We will try and resolve all pending issues, he told reporters. He said the first cabinet meeting on Tuesday will focus on the Covid-19 situation in the state. Daily cases in Assam have exceeded 5,000. The situation in Assam will affect other northeastern states as well, he said. In granting planned tribal (ST) status in Ahoms, Koch-Rajbongshis, Moran, Motok, Sutias and tea-tribe, Sarma said the government will try to resolve the issue through negotiations and without affecting the rights of tribes already under ambition and ST.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos