8 members of Abu Sayyaf arrested in Sabah

ZAMBOANGA CITY Eight members of the Abu Sayyaf Group, including two of its deputy leaders, were arrested in Sabah, Malaysia, on Saturday through co-operation between the Philippine Armed Forces and the Eastern Security Command (Esscom), military officials said on Monday.

Lieutenant General Corleto Vinluan Jr., chief of Western Mindanao Command, said the detainees included Sansibar Bensio and Mabar Binda, well-known gang deputy operators operating in Sulu province; and Abu Sayyaf members Muayyar Binda, Alim Sukarno, Lugah Sanchez, Bonijar Samsula and two others with the nicknames Sansis and Firdaus.

The arrest of these terrorists is a major blow to Abu Sayyaf, Vinluan said.

Acting on information provided by the Sulu Joint Task Force, Esscom launched a special police operation in Jalan Taman Sri Arjuna, Beaufort, Sabah, at 3 a.m. Saturday, which led to the arrest of the suspects, Vinluan said. .

The army has not yet said how long the eight bandits hid in Sabah and when they will be brought to the country.

Major General William Gonzales, commander of the Sulu Joint Task Force, said Bensio and Mabar were deputy leaders of the ransom kidnapping group based on the east side and the second district of Sulu.

Descendant fathers

He said Mabar, the son of slain Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Hatib Munap Binda, succeeded his father.

He said the Mabars and Bensios group was involved in a series of armed clashes with the army, including the meeting in Sitio Tubig Magtuh, Barangay Panglayahan of Patikul city in Sulu in July 2011, where a Philippine Marine officer, Lieutenant Michael Baladad, was wounded coca. .

The two deputy leaders were also involved in the February 2018 meeting at Bay Sunog, Bud Bawis Complex, which resulted in the deaths of five Abu Sayyaf members; and the December 2019 meeting at Sitio Jatih, Bud Bawis Complex, which resulted in the rescue of two Indonesian nationals and the death of Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Hairulla Abduraja.

One of the most recent clashes between the army and Abu Sayyaf took place in November 2020 in Bay Takas, Bud Bawis Complex, Sulu, resulting in the deaths of Abu Sayyaf member Bensio Barahama and deputy leader Hatib Munap Binda.

Gonzales said Bensio was involved in the abduction of Swiss national Lorenzo Vinciguerra, Dutchman Ewold Horn and Indonesians Samiun Bin Maneu, Maharudin Bin Lunani and Muhammad Farhan.

I kidnap the victims

Vinciguerra was able to escape in 2014 almost three years since he was abducted by Horn while they were watching birds in Tawi-Tawi province in 2012. But Horn was killed by his captors while trying to escape in May 2019 during a fierce clash between soldiers and bandit group in Sulus town of Patikul.

He said Mabar was also involved in the abduction of Indonesian nationals, all of whom were rescued in January 2020.

According to Gonzalez, their Filipino victims included Ronnie Sandagon, who was abducted in 2013; Joshua Bani, Joseph Bani and Hajan Terong, who were abducted in 2014; and Jerel Pepito, Eddie Reubal, Marcial Espana, Arvin Sabaduquia, Rufino Bustillo and Michelle Tolentino Panes.

With the exception of Panes, Reubal and Espana, who were released separately in 2014, there was still no update on the status of the rest of the Filipino victims. inch

