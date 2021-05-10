International
Knives in Dunedin: Man Facing Murder Charges After Countdown Knife Attack
A man suspected of going into a two-knife rage at a Dunedin supermarket on Monday has been charged with attempting to kill four people.
The 42-year-old was originally scheduled to appear in Dunedin District Court on Tuesday morning, but it is believed the hearing has been moved to 2.15pm.
According to court documents, the man is accused of attempting to kill four people, two men and two women.
Documents say he has no fixed residence. They do not list his profession.
In a statement Tuesday morning, police said three of the people stabbed in Monday’s attack were described as in a serious but stable condition in hospital. The fourth person was in moderate condition.
Earlier, Jenny McDowell told stuff she heard screams across boats while shopping at Countdown Dunedin Central, in Cumberland St., around 2.30pm Monday.
Raising her eyes, thinking that people were arguing, she saw someone hitting a female employee before she herself closed her eyes to a man using a knife.
I just stood there for a second thinking, is this happening? Said McDowell, 39.
I thought I might be different.
McDowell escaped the mutilation, but four others, two women and two men, were not so lucky.
Some of the victims were stabbed repeatedly. A man received a stab wound to the neck, his wife was stabbed in the back, and another woman received cuts to the hands and arms. stuff realizes that one of the victims had to be resurrected inside the supermarket.
Emergency services, including the armed police, clashed and responded within minutes to the ongoing terror.
Internet footage showed officers directing the suspected assailant to Dunedin Central Police Station, next to the blood-soaked supermarket.
Among the injured was a supermarket manager, Dallas Wilson, known as an underrated guy, but the kind of person who would help if he had problems.
On Monday evening, Southern District Commander Chief Inspector Paul Basham said officers were still working to understand the motives for the stabbing, but they believed it was a random attack, describing it as quick and extremely traumatic for everyone in the supermarket.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there was nothing to suggest it was a domestic terror event.
Casual passers-by who helped solve this man have been hailed as heroes by the police.
As outrage erupted, members of the public rushed to help, desperately trying to stop the man attacking a woman near a pharmacy inside the Cumberland St. supermarket.
It did not look like he was going to stop, McDowell said. They were doing everything to provoke him, even throwing things at him.
There was a lot of fuss, I saw him stabbing anyone who was near him.
While the attacker was stabbing a man, a person armed with a chair is understood to have helped stop the attack and a person at the scene said his action may have saved his life.
A witness said the assailant summoned witches, witches when he was held by people on the ground and said the man had used small knives.
Another person said staff members were stabbed as they tried to help and that a large man who came in carried the heavy load.
This is when the other male client hit him he also hit her with some bottles, which did not have much effect.
McDowell spotted a man lying on the floor with a knife wound to the neck while a woman nearby had wounds to the back.
After she froze right away, she started her first aid training from the past. She grabbed her reusable bag and emptied it to stop the husband’s neck bleeding, but a Countdown worker got there first and used his shirt to put pressure on his neck.
The injured man kept saying, my wife, my wife, is my wife okay ?.
I just tried to make sure the help was on track and tried to comfort her as best I could.
Five people were injured, three critically, during a knife attack on a Countdown supermarket in Dunedin.
Hours after the incident, McDowell said she was quite shaky and kept repeating the ordeal on her head.
I keep thinking, what if I hadn’t frozen, if Id had acted faster and just put pressure on that wound faster, would he have lost that much blood that guy.
There was just blood everywhere. I had blood on my clothes, it was just awful and awful.
Another witness, a woman from Wellington on her first visit to Dunedin, said her family was a few lines away from the attack when she heard screams that seemed to be coming from a child.
A lady was going telling everyone to run, she wrote on Facebook.
The woman said she ran outside along with everyone else and saw a man covered in blood.
Former prison inmate and armed robber Arthur Taylor said he was shopping with his girlfriend when he encountered the incident.
Suddenly, police stormed the supermarket [car park]. Some weak criminals had been stabbed and people were in shock.
They took the boy covered in blood … the police were around him. They got there very quickly.
I saw two drawn on stretchers and then the police started putting up ribbons around the place. Then ambulances began to arrive.
It brings home how these things affect people. Not only do people get hurt but also the effects of the wave.
stuff
Chief Inspector Paul Basham talks about stabbing in a Dunedin supermarket. Followed by Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins.
The managing director of Countdown, Spencer Sonn, said that the company was shocked and devastated by the events and that its priority was our injured team members and care for our wider team on the eve of this extremely traumatic event.
We are deeply saddened that customers who tried to help our team members were also injured, Sonn said.
We have been concerned about the escalation of violence against our team, and this is something we have continued to talk about and raise as an issue over the past year.
The store will remain closed until at least Wednesday, he said.
A former security guard at the supermarket was surprised at the knives, saying it was not the first time he had had a serious attack.
I honestly fear it will not be the last.
The woman said she had been physically assaulted on at least three occasions and that she had to restrain clients and protect staff several times due to threatening behavior.
I have seen new female staff members pushed and spat upon as well as verbally abused.
Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins was deeply shocked and disturbed by the events, saying This is not the kind of thing we expect to happen in our city or indeed anywhere else in the country.
It could have been any of us, or our families.
The supermarket was closed Monday night as officers continued to inspect the scene.
Police called anyone who had information, including video footage to contact.
