IPI takes a global look at local news

The Global Network of Journalists, Editors and Publishers IPI has released the first global comparison report on how local news media around the world are renovating and rebuilding in the digital age to answer a big question: how can we support the vital journalism that serves communities where they live.

The report found that, for now, local news media is the most disrupted and important sector for journalists to get it right. The good news? It’s also where the most exciting experimentation is the transfer of local media through the digital transition.

The research is a qualitative real-time report led by IPI networking chief of network strategy and innovation, Jacqui Park. Based on in-depth discussions with more than 30 journalists, editors, media executives and entrepreneurs from 20 media organizations either in the legacy media transition or by creating new local media voices across the United States, Asia, the Pacific, Africa, and Europe.

As a companion to the report, we are publishing deeper immersions in how different local media around the world face challenges and make it work.

Across countries and regions, the report says, local news media means different things. In India, this could mean news media reaching one hundred million people across several states. In Southern California, that could mean the 25 million eccentric people living in the larger Los Angeles. Or it could mean around 10,000 people living in Val Pellice in the Italys Piedmont region, or small towns in the country gathered together in the Australian Community Media.

Whereas in the last century, differences in size were often greater than similarities, now news media targeting geographically limited audiences (large and small) have more to learn from each other than not.

The IPI report covers how news media respond to transition opportunities to rethink journalism, news products, and business models. It demonstrates how the local media is throwing an effective dam against misinformation pollution.

To explore and share how different media are experimenting with different journalism formats, products and business models, they organize well a series of online events.

Research reveals that successful local media have a clear understanding of their mission, editorial vision, and audience (or potential audience). This belief is guiding a rethinking of journalism to meet the needs of their community and the creation of revenue products and strategies aligned with this mission.

The big change is coming in the business model (with a shift in advertising revenue to readers),

in product experimentation, in community relations and, most interestingly, in journalism itself. This brings its own challenge when disadvantaged communities risk being left behind.

The report also recognizes unequal access to transition support institutions and infrastructure: support from universities, NGOs, philanthropic agencies, early movers, technology platforms, and parent corporations is more accessible to the media in North America and Europe than in Asia and Africa, for example. Finding ways to extend or replicate this support where needed is vital.

The report makes practical recommendations on how the journalism community (and the Global IPI Network in particular) can support local media executives and entrepreneurs to identify and understand their audience and to design news media products that meet their needs. and to find ways to involve their journalism.

He says local news media need to find ways to build trust and support in their communities, including through greater transparency, explaining their mission and values; their challenges and opportunities; and how they operate and why the community should support them.

The relationship of trust that local media builds with their community makes them essential in the fight against misinformation and misinformation. It must be used effectively to rebuild a broader public trust in the news media. Local media, therefore, need better resources and practical knowledge to meet this challenge.

