UAE: ‘Education is about helping children thrive in life’ – News





Professions will change at a faster pace than ever before.



Lifelong learning creates creativity and sustainability, the two key traits that can guide people and countries as a whole through the various challenges of the future. This was the basic message in the Fourth Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed, the last discussion of the series that was held practically throughout the holy month. “As the country has managed to navigate challenging decades since its inception, the next phase requires radical changes in the way we work in the UAE and around the world,” said Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Technology. Advanced, Ramadan series that discussed the importance of lifelong learning. “Professions will change at a faster pace than ever before. This means that the method, approach and the way we see education must change, “said the minister. The virtual meeting was moderated by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and introduced Professor John Sexton, President Emeritus of New York University; Omran Sharaf, director of the Emirates Mars Mission; and Saku Tuominen, founder and creative director of HundrED. “There is no doubt that education nowadays is not only an essential requirement to find a job, or to acquire a certain skill, but it is essential to have a vibrant life that contributes to increasing our motivations,” said Sheik Abdullah. “The essence of education is to help every child thrive in life, no matter what happens,” Tuominen said, adding that we should try to create an educational ecosystem where children gain confidence in their learning abilities. Regarding the UAE space program, and whether it can act as a catalyst for the country’s growth, Professor Sexton said: “Sometimes it is important that we take on what seems to be unattainable and that is the way in which the Mars Emirates Mission went. “Now, with AI, the notion is by 2071 this little country will be the most admired country in the world.” [email protected]









