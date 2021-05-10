Perma-Pipe International Holdings announces Contract Price in excess of $ 4.5 million in Canada





Spring, Texas – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPIH) announced today that it has been awarded a contract for a district heating and cooling network for a health care infrastructure project in Eastern Canada worth over $ 4.5 million. The project will utilize Perma-Pipes Prime Prime Multi-Therm high temperature pre-insulated pipe system. Multi-Term the system consists of a galvanized and insulated steel conveyor tube enclosed by an externally insulated steel tube, protected by a fiberglass-reinforced outer jacket. The project will begin execution at the Perma-Pipes facility in Lebanon, Tennessee at Q2 2021. Brad Schultz, General Manager for Perma-Pipe United States commented, Perma-Pipe expects to participate in such a strategic redevelopment of healthcare infrastructure in Eastern Canada. Multi-Term the pre-insulated pipe system has been supplied to many clients and projects throughout the United States and Canada and this project demonstrates our leading position in this market. David Mansfield, President and CEO commented, “Our diversified premier product group has extensive applications that have been proven to address customer needs. We are confident in our ability to continue to provide these quality products and service to the reception. We thank the customer for this award which reinforces our commitment to creating Partners in Excellence. Holdings International Perma-Pipe, Inc. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPIH) is a global leader in pre-insulated pipelines and leak detection systems for oil and gas collection, district heating and cooling, and other applications. It uses its extensive engineering and manufacturing expertise to develop piping solutions that solve complex challenges related to the safe and efficient transport of many types of liquids. In total, Perma-Pipe has operations in thirteen countries in six countries.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos