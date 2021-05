German Catholic priests challenge Rome to offer blessings to gay couples

During the ceremony, Father Mnkebscher walked around the nephew, approaching couples sitting in pairs, distanced from society and disguised. They stood up as he put one hand on their shoulders and spoke a blessing as they lowered their heads. After a lesbian couple received their blessing, they threw on their masks and shared a kiss, wiping away the tears. Not everyone has been a recipient of the initiative. A parish in Bavaria received threats from members of a conservative Catholic Catholic group and had to call police to ensure the safety of participants in their ceremony. The initiative is the latest of its kind between the Vatican and the Roman Catholic Church in Germany. Many parishioners in Germany have left the church, including those disappointed with what they see as an outdated approach to sexual morality and a failure to punish priests accused of child abuse. According to official statistics, 272,771 people officially left the Church in 2019, a record number that helped galvanize efforts among bishops to discuss with the church a series of issues they believed were contributing to the loss of members. Among them were the role of women in the church, its teachings on sexual morality, priestly celibacy, and the structures of clerical power. In 2019, they began a series of talks on these topics, discussions of which would be out of bounds for the church in many other countries. Talks were to take place between believers and church leaders over two years, but were extended due to restrictions on meetings introduced last year in the pandemic outbreak. They will now run until February 2022. Among those leaving the Church in Germany are many same-sex couples who are tired of feeling rejected for what they are, Rev. said. Reinhard Kleinewiese, who held a blessing in the Church of St. Mary in the western city of Ahlen on Sunday evening. Ten couples participate, all heterosexual. We cannot ignore the fact that many gay couples have already left the church. There are many who do not come anymore, said Father Kleinewiese. However, it is good and important for this situation and beyond that we make it clear that we are not in agreement with Rome on certain issues and prohibitions. Gaia Pianigiani contributed to reporting from Siena, Italy.

