Sewa International sends over $ 6 million worth of medical devices to India





HOUSTON, May 10, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Sewa International has spent more than six million dollars in the last 15 days to provide life-saving equipment, such as oxygen concentrators, fan, BiPap and CPAP machines as part of its “Help India Defeat COVID-19” campaign.

Sewa International Volunteers Gathered at Sewa Magazine in Atlanta, GA: Oxygen Concentrators Ready to Ship to India Seen in the Background.



Sewa International Volunteers Busy at the Sewa Procurement Control Room in Atlanta, GA.

Sewa sent 260 Inogenous oxygen concentrators, 1000 oximeters and 9 BiPap cars from New York IN Friday, May 7th. The UPS Foundation partnered with Sewa International to send them New Delhi by free air. MedShare, a non-profit organization that supplies and distributes surplus medical equipment and supplies to communities in need, donated the concentrators. So far, Sewa has spent more $ 3.5 million to order 7,482 oxygen concentrators and buy 5,118 of them from various retailers in Switzerland US and outside US. Sewa sent 2,844 of them and 2,084 of them arrived India. They are being distributed to government hospitals and COVID-19 care centers and hospitals run by Sewa partner organizations. Sewa is planning to send over 6,000 additional oxygen concentrators to India in the coming weeks. “Transporting large quantities of medical equipment to another country from the US has many logistical challenges. We are optimizing our shipments so that they reach India soon, “President Sewa Arun Kankani said “Sewa has also procured 250 fans and other emergency equipment worth $ 2.5 million. We have set up a control room in Atlanta and is managed by 10 Sewa volunteers. They are constantly researching medical equipment, their vendors, capacity, price and other details to buy or find donors who can donate to us. “ “We received a phenomenal response from all Americans for our ‘Help India Defeat COVID-19’ campaign. Many corporations, hospitals and community organizations are calling us for help. Sewa volunteers are working hard to connect the dots. A big thank you from Sewa to all of you, ” Arun Kankani said Help Reach 19 States “The oxygen concentrators dispersed by Sewa have reached 19 states in India so far and they are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and paisley, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, “Sewa Vice President for Disaster Recovery Swadesh Katoch said “It’s very important to save every life and I’m confident that the equipment we sent you India “It will alleviate the lack of emergency equipment and help COVID-19 patients recover and enable families to protect their loved ones.” Swadesh Katoch said Sewa started her campaign to help India IN 23 April amid an alarming increase in the daily number of new cases and deaths with COVID-19. Sewa has grown $ 16 million for this initiative so far including $ 7.8 million from over 105,000 donors from her Facebook campaign and $ 4.3 million through its websitehttp://www.sewausa.org. About Sewa International Sewa International (www.sewausa.org) is a Hindu faith-based charity 501 (c) (3) working in the areas of disaster recovery, education and development. Sewa has 43 chapters across the US and serves people regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability or their national origin. CONTACTS:

Vidyasagar Tontalapur 1 – 720-526-9939

Viswanath Koppaka 1- 404-304-0563 Email:[email protected]

Web:http://www.sewausa.org BURIMI Sewa International

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos