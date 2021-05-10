International
Deputies agree on legal review of draft law on free speech concerns
Deputies on the House of Commons inheritance committee agreed today to halt a detailed review of the federal government’s broadcast bill as the Justice Department looks into whether the latest changes violate the social media users’ free speech rights.
Conservative, Liberal, bloc and NDP lawmakers voted in favor of calling for a revised “statute statement” on the C-10 Bill. Such statements are issued by the Minister of Justice to consider the potential impact of the new legislation on the rights of Canadians under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The motion also calls for both Justice Minister David Lametti and Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, along with a panel of experts, to appear before the committee to discuss the implications of recent changes to the bill and ask questions from members. commission.
Today’s vote breaks a week-long deadlock in the commission and is a loss for the Liberals, who wanted the review clause for the legislation clause to continue as the updated charter statement was prepared by the Justice Department.
Instead, that review has been on the shelf as the commission waits to see the statute statement and hear from ministers and experts.
Noise of free speech
The Bill C-10 was introduced by Guilbeault to bring digital broadcasting services under the jurisdiction of the Broadcasting Act. This would allow the Canadian Broadcasting Commission (CRTC) that the country’s broadcast regulator requires them to contribute to the creation, production and promotion of Canadian content, similar to how CRTC regulates radio and TV content now.
The bill came under fire after the committee removed a clause that would have excluded user-generated content posted on social media sites by CRTC regulation.
The government said the exemption would have allowed YouTube to escape the same reporting requirements and obligations to contribute to Canadian culture that it would have applied to broadcast sites like Spotify, Netflix and Amazon.
But legal experts argued that the changes gave the CRTC the power to fix the posts that millions of Canadians upload daily on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTubes something they saw as a violation of the right to freedom of expression.
The Liberals proposed an amendment to the bill last week to clarify the role of the CRTC. The amendment proposed allowing the CRTC to require sites to make Canadian content more visible to Canadian users.
The change failed to molest critics.
“Guilbeault and the government promised to remove the regulation of user-generated content by CRTC. Instead … he effectively confirmed that the denials regarding the effects of the bill were inaccurate and left a regulatory framework in place, “Michael Geist, a University of Ottawa professor and Chair of Canadian Research in Internet Law, recently wrote on his blog.
While Guilbeault has insisted that CRTC regulation will only apply to professional content posted on platforms acting as broadcasters, he did cause the waters themselves to pollute over the weekend.
In an interview on CTV Question period, Guilbeault seems to suggest that the C-10 would allow the CRTC to impose regulations on the detection of persons with high internet traffic, or who generate significant revenue through their online content. The Guilbeault office later withdrew, saying individuals using social media would never be considered broadcasters.
At a news conference today, Liberal MP Julie Dabrusin reiterated the Liberals’ assertion that any obligation imposed by the CRTC would apply only to platforms. Dabrusin said such obligations include:
- Allowing the CRT to seek information from foreign companies about how much revenue they earn in Canada.
- Attractive to pay funds supporting Canadian musicians, writers and artists.
- Their application makes Canadian content more visible on their platforms.
Dabrusin accused the Conservatives of setting up committee work for the past two weeks.
Conservative MPs have been particularly vocal in their opposition to the C-10 in its current form, saying it would lead to internet government censorship.
During the question period in the House of Commons today, MPRachael Harder critic of the Conservative digital government accused the Liberals of launching an attack on YouTubers to censor what people post on social media.
Guilbeault responded that the bill has nothing to do with what Canadians may or may not post online. He said the bill would ensure large broadcasting companies “pay their fair share” and make Canadian content more discoverable on their platforms.
