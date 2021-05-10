



FRANKLIN, Tenn .– (WIRE BUSINESS) – CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Carls Jr AND Hard, announced the opening of its 1,000th international restaurant in Madrid, Spain as they continue to bring bold and delicious burgers to all corners of the globe. The opening marks an important moment for the brand as it continues to expand its international footprint across Europe, America, Asia, the Middle East, Australia and more. Opening of the new Carls Jr. restaurant. in Madrid marks the 23rd restaurant in Spain. CKE is continuing to expand across the European market, all the time, offering new, innovative customer experiences and a menu filled with its aromas impossible to ignore. The opening of the 1000th international location is a proud moment putting CKE at the forefront of global restaurant chains, he said. CEO of CKE Restaurants Ned Lyerly. Our momentum is being built as we have plans to double our international presence in the next five years. We will accelerate growth by focusing on partnerships with exceptional franchise operators who share our vision to deliver the most innovative, best-tasting food in our industry! CKE continues to expand its presence on all six continents and has maintained positive global store sales for nearly a decade. Earlier this year, the company hit other major historic milestones, including the opening of its 300th restaurant in Mexico; celebrating 40 years of business in the Middle East; expanding across Australia with a ship restaurant opening in Sydney and later this summer the company will open a restaurant at Charles de Gaulle Airport focused on speed and convenience with a Grab & Go station, self-order kiosks and more a lot. The 1000th International Restaurant is a milestone for our company and they were excited to be able to continue to offer guests around the world a iconic California flavor, he said. Mike Woida, President of CKE International. This new Carls Jr. location in Spain illustrates CKE’s commitment to adapting to the customer landscape and offering new experiences while preserving desirable aromas. With culinary innovation at the forefront, CKE Restaurants will continue to introduce water-scented flavors that highlight their brands Angus popcorn burgers, soft chicken tenders by hand, their iconic range of products that everyone knows and love them, and in addition CKE will create local adaptations that are region-specific, such as Morita Burger in Mexico, Poutine in Canada, and more. Follow Carls Jr. and Hardees on social media for the latest product news and promotional offers.



Tweet: @CarlsJr AND @Hardees



Instagram: @CarlsJr AND @Hardees



Facebook: www.facebook.com/carlsjr AND www.facebook.com/hardees About CKE Restaurant Holdings, Inc. CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (CKE), a private company headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, is operated and operated by Carls Jr. and Hardees, two beloved regional brands, known for premium products of a kind and innovative menus such as. Angus Burgers 100% Black Angus, Made from Scratched Biscuits and Tender Chicken with Hand Bread. With both US and international tracks, Carls Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardees Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 restaurants licensed or operated by the company in 44 states and 40 foreign countries and US territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or the pages of its brands in www.carlsjr.com AND www.hardees.com.







