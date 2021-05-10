Very few exceptions to the vaccine, say Saudi health experts





Saudi, Egyptian foreign ministers condemn Israel for undermining Palestinian rights

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Monday condemned Israel for undermining Palestinian rights as days of clashes in Jerusalem erupted in an exchange of fire between Israel and Gaza. The comments came after talks between Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on developments in Jerusalem. The ministers discussed the rapid developments in the Palestinian arena and recent Israeli incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque, said Ahmed Hafez, spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry. Shoukry briefed Prince Faisal and the Egyptian statement calling on Israel to assume its responsibility to stop these violations in accordance with the rules of international law and to provide the necessary protection to Palestinian civilians. The two ministers also reiterated their rejection of all illegal practices aimed at undermining legitimate Palestinian rights. During the call, they also reviewed relations between their countries and ways to boost co-operation, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said. Earlier Monday, Egypt strongly condemned Israeli forces for attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, expelling Palestinian worshipers from inside the compound and denying them entry. The Foreign Ministry called on Israel to take responsibility for these rapid and dangerous developments, which will lead to more tension and escalation. More than 300 people were injured Monday in renewed clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at the compound, ahead of an Israeli celebration of the 1967 takeover of Jerusalem. Egypt also stressed the need to ban all practices that violate the sanctity of Al-Aqsa, especially during Ramadan. This is in accordance with the rules of international law and in order to provide all kinds of protection for Palestinian civilians in the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex and the rest of East Jerusalem, while not targeting the Arab, Islamic and Christian identity of Jerusalem and his holy places. Violence since Friday has been the worst in Jerusalem since 2017, fueled by a long-running effort by Jewish settlers to expel some Palestinian families from the nearby Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem. A Supreme Court hearing on a Palestinian appeal in the case originally decided for Monday was postponed by the justice ministry due to tensions. The UN Security Council held an informal meeting with Tunisia’s request on Monday over the unrest and the foreign ministers of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation said they would hold emergency hearings on Tuesday. (With AFP)

