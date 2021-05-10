Covid godet AMU; 50 serving persons, former staff die





At least 50 current and retired staff at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have undergone Covid-19 in the past three weeks, officials said Monday, dismissing claims that the administration of the prestigious Uttar Pradesh institution was weak or negligent in its treatment. e pandemi. At least 15 serving faculty members, 25 retired teaching faculty, 15 staff members and two teachers from AMU have died in the last three weeks of Covid-19, people aware of the developments said. In all, 18 serving faculty members have died, of whom 15 have died of Covid-related causes. The cause of the other three deaths was non-Covid. There are more deaths, which include retired faculty members and staff at Aligarh Muslim University, said Dr Rahat Abrar, AMU public relations officer. These deaths have occurred in the last 20-25 days. Concerned about this, the AMU deputy chancellor has written to the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) about the ranking of the active virus genome on campus, said Dr. Abrar. There are about 5,000 non-teaching staff and about 1,700 teaching staff at AMU. On Sunday, AMU Deputy Chancellor Tariq Mansoor wrote to ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava, requesting a study to find out if a particular variant of the virus was circulating around the Aligarh Civil Lines area, where the AMU is located, and many neighboring localities. Two serving faculty members who died because of Professor Covid-19 Qazi Mohammad Jamshed and Associate Professor Iqbal Qasim were residing in the medical colony within the AMU campus, a university spokesman said. The other resided in areas adjacent to the expansive campus. Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) is affiliated with AMU and is located on the university campus. The head of the medicine department at JNMC, Prof. Shadab Ahmad Khan, is among the 18 faculty members serving the AMU who died. The deaths have sparked accusations of negligence. Faizul Hasan, former president of the AMU Student Union, called for a high-level investigation. He claimed that at least 45 serving professors, 15 to 16 retired faculty members and more than 50 AMU-affiliated employees died in 20 to 25 days. Students and other teachers said there was widespread panic on campus and a shortage of doctors at the medical college. But JNMC director Prof Shahid Ali Siddiqi denied the allegations and said Covid was playing all over the country and medical college was no exception. There are various factors that make Covid-19 cases worse and (they) include diabetes, hypertension and overweight. We appeal that Covid-19 patients need to be brought in on time as patients often arrive at the hospital when many are missing, he said. Aligarh administration and health officials said they had no information about the deaths. We were not informed of the deaths of faculty members at AMU, said Aligarh district magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh. Aligarh chief medical officer Bhanu Pratap Kalyani said he learned of the deaths through newspaper reports and samples sent by the JNMC to the ICMR.

