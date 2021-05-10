International
Families hope Ballymurphy massacre victims’ names cleared on Tuesday
A woman whose mother was shot dead during the Ballymurphy massacre in Belfast 50 years ago is praying that her name be finally cleared on Tuesday.
The mother of eight Joan Connolly (44) was among 10 civilians killed after the British Army moved into the area in the days immediately following the introduction of extrajudicial internment on 9 August 1971.
The findings of a new investigation ordered in 2011 by the Norths Attorney General following a campaign for justice by the victims’ families will be handed over by Judge Ms. Justice Siobhan Keegan on Tuesday.
Briege Voyle, a daughter of Mrs. Connolly, said the pain of losing her mother was made even more difficult by the misinformation circulating that she had been a woman with a gun.
We grew up as a family that was afraid to tell people … I was just saying my mom was killed in an accident because I thought they would probably say oh this is awful, then they leave and say aye, she said that her ma was innocent, but she was not a little innocent, she said.
It has been a long difficult slogan for all of us … but the only thing that has kept us going is the fact that we have to clear the name of our mummies.
We do not want our grandchildren to read a history book that says that my mother was a woman with a gun, that a priest was a gunman and all those innocent people.
I hope their names are cleared. I pray fervently every day, this is what will come out on Tuesday.
Most, if not all, of the victims are believed to have been shot by the British Army Parachute Regiment, which continued to commit the brutality of Bloody Sunday in Derry the following year.
Original searches
The original 1972 investigation into the Ballymurphy murders turned an open decision on each case.
At the time, the British military claimed the victims had been armed men, or had been killed in crossfire during a gun battle.
The families of those killed have always claimed to be innocent, unarmed civilians who were shot by soldiers without justification.
The newly commissioned investigation opened at Belfast Coroners Court in November 2018 before ending in March 2020.
Over more than 100 days of evidence, the testimony was heard by eyewitnesses, forensic experts, former Sinn Fin president Gerry Adams and more than 60 former soldiers.
Former British Army General Sir Mike Jackson was among those who testified.
Also killed in the massacre was Catholic priest Fr Hugh Mullan (38) who was dragged to throw ground where a man had been shot to administer the last rites before he shot himself.
Mullans’s brother, Patsy, said the priest was not involved in anything other than going out to help someone.
He was a priest and anointed a man, after letting him go and try and get an ambulance, he was shot. Additional reporting: PA
