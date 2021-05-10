Will discuss Covid at the first meeting of the Cabinet, made promises for implementation: Himanta





The first task of the new government would be to control the spread of Covid in the state and the new measures will be announced after the first cabinet meeting on Tuesday, said Himanta Biswa Sarma shortly after taking the oath of office as the 15th Prime Minister. Updates recente. He also reiterated that the BJP government will seek re-verification of the National Citizens’ Register published in Assam in 2019. Sarma said it is the commitment of his governments to take Assam to greater heights of prosperity and push him to be among the leading states in the country, while pursuing the ideals and values ​​of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At his first press conference since becoming CM, 52-year-old Sarma said the Covid situation in Assam is alarming. We have seen that our daily cases have passed almost 5,000. So obviously, tomorrow when the cabinet meets for the first time, we will discuss Covid’s situation from all perspectives. We will take all measures, whatever required, to control this outbreak. Sarma said how CM he would work to fulfill all the promises BJP has made in its election manifesto. The promises we made during the elections were not made that way. These are promises made for implementation, Sarma said. The Prime Minister said that the Assam government will request a re-verification of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) published in Assam in 2019. Regarding the NRC, our position is very clear. We want that in the border districts, we want a review of the 20 per cent of the names involved and in the other districts, that of the 10 per cent of the names, Sarma said. If after this exam, the published NRC proves to be correct, then the state government will accept the NRC and proceed with the next steps. However, if, during the review, rampant anomalies are found, then we will ask the SC to look at it in a new light. The NRC, published in August 2019 under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court, excluded 19 loops from about 3.3 crore applicants. But the NRC authorities have not yet been issued refusal orders, with which they can appeal against the exclusion in the Foreign Tribunal (FT) states. The FTs will then decide whether the person is a foreigner or an Indian national, retaining the citizenship status of over 19 lakh people in an ambiguous state. Sarma called on the insurgents, including the head of the Assam United Liberation Front (ULFA-I), Paresh Baruah, to leave the path of violence and return to the mainstream. Murders and kidnappings do not solve problems, but complicate things, Sarma said. In April, three employees of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) were abducted by ULFA-I from the Assams Sivasagar district. Two of the three men have been rescued by security forces while the hunt is continuing for the third. In December last year, two employees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited were abducted by ULFA-I and NSCN from a drilling site in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh – both were rescued.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos