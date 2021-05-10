No beds? T-police remove Covid-19 patients from AP | Hyderabad News





Hyderabad / Vijayawada: Dozens of ambulances carrying Covid-19 patients from Andhra Pradesh in Hyderabad returned to three border checkpoints to avoid advanced bed reservations at Telangana hospitals.

Patients and their companions were shocked by the new rules imposed by Telangana police at checkpoints in Krishna, Guntur and Kurnool.

Beenshte noticed that some patients with Covid-19 are going to Hyderabad by ambulances without making preliminary arrangements for hospital beds. Once in the city they continue to travel from one hospital to another in the ambulance looking for oxygen beds and a ventilator with critically ill patients. To avoid such situations, we are only allowing those who have arranged a hospital in advance for treatment, told TOI Jogulamba Gadwal DSP Ranjan Ratan Kumar.

On average, 200 coronavirus patients from different parts of Andhra Pradesh come to Telangana every day for treatment and the numbers seem to have increased due to blockages in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

As of Monday morning, Telangana police and health department and revenue officials began inspecting ambulances entering the country at various interstate borders, particularly the Andhra-Telangana border at Ramapuram in Kodad and the toll plaza area Pulloor in Jogulamba-Gadwal district where most of the vehicles coming from Rayalaseema districts enter Telangana.

Police in Kodad, Suryapet district, which shares a border with Andhra Pradeshs Krishna district, and police in Hudnoor, Sangareddy district, near Karnataka Bidar district, and Mancherial district police, who face heavy traffic from Chandrapur and Maharashtra districts, are also checking ambulances transporting Covid-19 patients and returning them if patients do not have prior agreement with local hospitals in Telangana.

While police officers privately said the move initiated by the health department was to stop overloading patients with a “virulent strain” of Covid-19 from entering Telangana, scientists at the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) said there was an common strain in the twin states and the rest was gossip.

Repeated calls and text messages on the issue to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who is directly overseeing the health department, went unanswered.

Harried local police in Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, got in touch with their Telangana counterparts to allow those who were in oxygen support and in critical condition to cross.

Kurnool SP Kaginelli Fakeerappa spoke with Jogulamba Gadwal SP Ratan Kumar region, asking him to allow emergency patients in Telangana.

Some ambulances were later allowed to enter the state. However, at the Garikapadu checkpoint in Guntur, several ambulances carrying patients with Covid-19, including those with liquid oxygen support, were sent back after failing to show bed confirmation evidence.

An advice was later issued citing the rules drafted by the Telangana authorities. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

