No new deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 37.4% fully vaccinated





Madison (WKOW) – Wisconsin reported no new deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, according to the latest figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Deaths for every day are reported by DHS HERE. DHS also reported that 23 people had recently been hospitalized. From Monday afternoon, 322COVID-19 patientswere being treated at Wisconsin hospitals, more than six from the day before. Of these, 96 are in the ICU, 14 more than the day before,according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. There have been 205 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 2,100 negative results. (CLICK TO FORTRATE THE FULL DHS GARDEN) The Health Services Department panel shows the seven-day average of positive tests. (MAP) (Application users, view daily reports and graphs K HTU.) Of all the positive cases reported since the onset of the pandemic, 588,302, or 97.6 percent, are considered recovered. Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 date New

dead New

hospitalizations Total

dead Total

host May 10 0 23 6,904 29,831 May 9 0 30 6,904 29,808 May 8 20 47 6,904 29,778 May 7 7 63 6,884 29,731 May 6 14 68 6,877 29,668 May 5 13 73 6,863 29,600 May 4 11 86 6,850 29,527 As of Monday, a total of 4,707,331 vaccines have been administered across Wisconsin. To date, 44.4 percent of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 37.4 percent of the state has completed the vaccine series. Vaccination numbers may change repeatedly as the state receives more data every day. DHS has a county level panel to assess the level of COVID-19 activity in counties and regions of the Health Emergency Preparedness Coalition that measure what DHS calls a burden in each county. See the dashboard HERE. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates statistics every day on its website around 2 p.m. (All of our coronavirus coverage is available here.) New type of coronavirus causes COVID-19 disease. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A complete list of symptoms is available at the website of the Centers for Disease Control. In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease, and anyone who is most at risk for infection. For most, the virus is mild, appearing similar to a common cold or flu. Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead at a hospital or clinic before going for a diagnosis. Doing so gives staff time to take proper precautions to prevent the virus from spreading. Those in need of emergency medical services should continue to use 911. (County by count results are available here).

