Industrial policy safeguard Europe vaccine

May 10, 2021, at 4:45 p.m.

In March, the procurement of Europe vaccines was the mockery in the world. The Europeans were far behind the Americans, the British and the Israelis in getting vaccines and administering them to citizens. But now, critics are keeping quiet. European countries are vaccinating in record numbers, all at more or less the same pace.

Europe is catching up fast because it is completely back to the way it does business in the health sector. Once upon a time there was an open system where goods and services flowed in and out freely; it is now more controlled and more European. By establishing a real industrial policy and investing in it, the Europeans managed to guarantee a stable supply of vaccines. The idea that an industrial policy helps, a long taboo in Europe, is now here to stay and not just about vaccines.

When AstraZeneca announced in January that it could deliver only one-third of the promised doses in the first quarter of 2021, the European Commission took it all. The commission, which was asked by the 27 member states to buy vaccines for all, had been too slow, critical said. The European Commission allegedly focused too much on the price of vaccines and too little on exclusive distribution. Meanwhile, the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel turned to those vaccines, leaving Europeans in the cold. The right time, many said, for Europe to flex its geopolitical muscles.

But Brussels quickly discovered that the problem was not so much bad contracts or slow negotiations, but the fact that no one in Europe had oversight over complex supply chains. It was not that Europe lacked production capacity to meet its orders or that part of its production was being transported elsewhere. The problem was that the production process was breaking down within Europe. It was a problem that industrial policy was created to solve as long as industrial policy was something the European Union was able to do.

Often, even vaccines produced in Europe and destined for Europe must cross many boundaries before they are ready to be used. Components are sourced worldwide. Assembly takes place in several places. Often, vaccines are sent back abroad in bottles. Until February, these complex chains were not monitored at all in Europe. It took a pandemic when governments want to get vaccines at all costs to show how vulnerable this system is.

In February, in response to public protest over AstraZenaca’s failure to deliver on its promises, Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, set up a vaccine procurement task force. The first thing he realized, he i tha podcast francezThe New Public Spirit, was that the EU had declared extremely liberal and Anglo-Saxon policies.

The single European market, designed in the 1980s, focused on customers. The idea was for customers to mechanically take advantage of free market forces and fierce competition, resulting in lower prices and better quality. The role of the government was limited to ensuring and monitoring a level playing field. There had always been strong support in the commission for industrial policies that would protect Europe’s industry and make it more competitive. The problem was not so much the content of such policies but the fear of member states of a multinational power by the commission. When it was really inevitable, as it was for him steel industry, they accepted it resulting in the Davignon plan, which protected and restructured European steelmakers hit hard by an economic crisis in the 1970s.

It took a pandemic to accept that the scope of such policies needs to be broader. (The fact that this coincided with the departure of Britains from the EU and the appointment of an internal market commissioner from France is simply a coincidence.) No one, as it turned out, had previously had oversight over the production of hundreds of millions of vaccines the commission had ordered. U.S. policymakers were doing business with vaccine manufacturers, researchers, and manufacturers, working toward a better outcome. In Europe, there was very little coordination. All parts of the chain were operating independently. Vaccine doses were pouring in and out of the domestic market, with no one to keep track of.

Breton began visiting factories, designing barriers. He quickly discovered that there were several supply chains broken, with anyone doing nothing to fix the problems. He had to act fast. The Commission was assigned to make all vaccine procurements on behalf of the Member States. Last summer, when no one knew which vaccines would be available, she had placed orders with six manufacturers to spread the risks if a pharmaceutical company could not deliver on time, there were always five others in the field. Member states had asked the commission to do this for them. If everyone were to buy their own vaccines, the big countries with bigger budgets (or factories in their territory) would get there first. Smaller and poorer places would end up at the bottom of the line. This would disrupt the internal market and put internal relations under an unbearable political strain. If everyone were to get the vaccine at the same time, for the same prices, disaster could be averted.

AstraZeneca produced one of the first vaccines in Europe. But the supply chain system could not withstand mass production under stress. Immediately, there were blows. Supply was lower than the company had planned. Some governments began to push it around, forcing it to relocate production to their territory or banning it from exporting to others. All enterprises were under a similar strain. Israel, for example, provided its vaccines from submission of personal data of citizens in exchange for the guaranteed distribution of doses, at the expense of other countries.

Meanwhile, vaccines are flowing freely inside and outside Europe. This was not a problem as such. Today, like a few months ago, Europe exports more than 40 percent of the vaccines produced on its soil. The difference now is that supply has become so vast that exports amounting to 40 percent of production, have Europeans more than enough for themselves. And they will have more than they need from now on. But Europe, a major exporter of vaccines, is not eager to join it waiver of vaccine patents proposed by the United States. European leaders say sending completed doses to countries in need, as they do, is faster and more efficient than giving up patents: A waiver simply means that developing countries get the right to reproduce vaccines, but they still do not have the recipe.

Breton is a former industrialist, whose I think is that if I run faster than others and they want to keep up with me, everyone runs in my direction. He sleeps five hours a night and says he calls vaccine manufacturers every day starting with the CEO of AstraZeneca, a Frenchman living in Australia. The first thing Breton did after the AstraZeneca debacle was to create oversight over the entire vaccine production process. All exports, both vaccines and finished ingredients, had to be verified by him not to block them (he never did) but to get a summary: What went where? Thus he managed to avoid a second catastrophe.

This time, it included Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Insisting that all export demands go through his desk, Breton found that J&J vaccines, although produced in Europe (from Janssen, in the Dutch city of Leiden), had to be sold in the United States before returning to Europe. . But the U.S. Defense Production Act severely restricted exports. The chances of J&J vaccines being returned to Europe for administration were slim.

So the European Commission intervened. A German bottle factory for dengue vaccines was temporary reused for J&J. Vaccines no longer need a diversion to the United States. Even better, they deliver faster.

The Commission is also increasing investment in the development and production of vaccines. With German and European money, vaccine maker BioNTech bought another plant in Germany, relocating parts of the production process back to Europe. The company is now less sensitive to shocks in the production chain. Alsoshte also more productive. In April, the commission provided additional doses of BioNTech-Pfizer for the second quarter. Also ordered another 1.8 billion doses until 2023.

In March and April, contempt from all over Europe and beyond fell on Brussels. Some called it a mess, and others wrote that the vaccine catastrophe is the shock of EU death or thought that Commission President Ursula von der Leyen should resign over this turmoil. The harshest comment came from the UK, which was, by mid-April, injecting twice as fast as Europe, proudly reopening pubs. But in fact, at least half of the 40 million doses the UK had administered by then came directly from factories at Europemostly BioNTech. Vaccines produced in UK factories for use in the EU, however, were trapped due to the export ban of the countries.

In the end, Europe developed a delay of five to six weeks in vaccinating citizens, compared to the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel. Europeans, eager to restart their lives and businesses, hated these delays, putting their governments under pressure.

Although national governments bear responsibility for Europe’s lack of industrial policy in the past, some blamed Brussels and went out to buy the vaccines themselves. Hungary, for example, bought Russian vaccines, although they have not yet been approved by the European Medicines Agency and will probably not be for some time. Breton spoke at length with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and also visited Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. He asked Kurz what he and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had done in an advertised amount vaccine trip towards Israel. Kurz allegedly replied: Not much.

So far, criticism of the procurement of EU vaccines has almost stopped. Vaccination rates have accelerated everywhere. Apart from Hungary and Malta, which are ahead, and Croatia, Latvia and Bulgaria, which are behind, most of the participants are moving forward at the same speed. This common pace was the idea behind joint procurement.

Member states received 14 million doses in January, 28 million in February, 60 million in March and 105 million in April. The commission expects 125 million doses in May and 200 million in June, putting the bloc on track to have an annual capacity of 3 billion to 4 billion doses. Even when new vaccines become available, Breton said, Europe does not need them. There are now 53 production sites in Europe, from barely a dozen in January. According to Breton, We should be proud of Europe ‘s industrial capacity. His boss, von der Leyen, said Europe has used this crisis to reinvent itself and become stronger, as has happened repeatedly in the past. itcalled Europe still exports almost half of its vaccine production to the world’s pharmacy.

The Commission sees the vaccine procurement saga as a trial case. Last week, she proposed more EU protection for other sectors vulnerable to political armaments (geo) and to make the single market more resilient to supply constraints, border closures or future fragmentation. Fierce discussions are expected with some of Europe’s strongest defenders in the free market, such as the Netherlands. But even the Hague has so far accepted it European strategic autonomy and the politics of industrialization have become key concepts to develop in an increasingly tradable world.